Estimated values
1995 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,327
|$1,699
|Clean
|$535
|$1,172
|$1,505
|Average
|$390
|$862
|$1,117
|Rough
|$245
|$551
|$729
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,352
|$1,699
|Clean
|$594
|$1,194
|$1,505
|Average
|$434
|$878
|$1,117
|Rough
|$273
|$562
|$729