Estimated values
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,453
|$2,919
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,305
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,009
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,712
|$2,004
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,318
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,178
|$2,616
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,898
|$2,266
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,617
|$1,917
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,232
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,255
|$2,097
|$2,565
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,827
|$2,222
|Rough
|$934
|$1,557
|$1,879