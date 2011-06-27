Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,698
|$3,209
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,482
|$2,956
|Average
|$1,308
|$2,049
|$2,449
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,617
|$1,942
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,671
|$2,021
|Clean
|$924
|$1,537
|$1,861
|Average
|$763
|$1,270
|$1,542
|Rough
|$603
|$1,002
|$1,223
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$2,757
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,592
|$2,536
|$3,036
|Average
|$1,315
|$2,095
|$2,516
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,653
|$1,995
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$2,092
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,925
|$2,338
|Average
|$945
|$1,589
|$1,937
|Rough
|$746
|$1,254
|$1,536
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,043
|$1,503
|$1,743
|Clean
|$959
|$1,383
|$1,606
|Average
|$792
|$1,142
|$1,330
|Rough
|$626
|$901
|$1,055
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$1,843
|$2,086
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,695
|$1,922
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,400
|$1,592
|Rough
|$825
|$1,105
|$1,263
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan eX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,296
|$1,480
|Clean
|$867
|$1,192
|$1,363
|Average
|$716
|$984
|$1,129
|Rough
|$565
|$777
|$896