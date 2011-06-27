  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dart
  4. Used 2014 Dodge Dart
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2014 Dodge Dart Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin
  • excellent optional electronics interface
  • energetic acceleration with the 2.4-liter engine
  • top safety scores.
  • Pokey acceleration with base engine
  • unrefined performance of Aero model's automated transmission
  • front seats are oddly contoured and mounted too high.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
Dodge Dart for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$7,553 - $10,991
Used Dart for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Dodge Dart offers a lot of space, features and style for the money. But various refinement issues relegate it to mid-pack status for the small-sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for an affordable compact sedan, you'll almost certainly run across the 2014 Dodge Dart. One of many capable small cars on the market today, the Dart is notable for its roomy interior, slick audio-entertainment interface and eye-catching style. But whether or not it's the best car for you will likely come down to your priorities.

On the upside, the Dart is a pretty nice car to live with. It features one of the nicer cabins in its class, and the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface is one of the best you'll find thanks to its ease of use and expansive functionality. Safety scores are excellent, and non-GT trims of the Dart provide capable handling around turns along with a pleasant ride.

We're not fond of the Dart's engine lineup, however. The 184-hp, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on nearly all trim levels provides fairly quick acceleration but only mediocre fuel economy. For top mpg numbers, you need to choose the fuel-economy-themed Aero trim that comes with a small turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Unfortunately, the Aero's unrefined automated manual transmission makes it difficult to drive the car smoothly in typical traffic situations. Either of these engines is a better choice than the underperforming base engine, however.

There are other minor refinement issues as well, and they all add up to an overall "C" score for our 2014 Dodge Dart rating. For these reasons, you'll likely want to check out a few of the Dart's rivals. The 2014 Mazda 3 is one of our favorite small sedans, as it achieves a stellar balance between ride comfort and sporty handling, and has a high-quality interior to boot. Other excellent choices include the 2014 Ford Focus and Honda Civic, both of which ride exceptionally well and offer nicely furnished interiors. The 2014 Kia Forte is also worth a look, as it, like the Dart, boasts sharp styling and a very user-friendly touchscreen infotainment interface. Furthermore, unlike with the Dart, we can easily recommend the base engine offerings on the Ford, Honda and Mazda, as all deliver solid performance and outstanding mpg.

Overall, the 2014 Dodge Dart is a step behind those competitors in some notable areas. However, if style and performance (provided you don't get the base engine) are priorities for you, Dodge's compact sedan still merits consideration.

2014 Dodge Dart models

The 2014 Dodge Dart is a five-passenger compact sedan available in five trim levels: SE, SXT, Aero, GT and Limited.

The base SE comes sparsely equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Convenience Group adds underbody aerodynamic enhancements, active grille shutters, body-color door handles, power mirrors and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a USB port.

The SXT gets most of the Convenience Group equipment as standard (the USB port is not included), and then adds 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a sliding front armrest and a six-speaker sound system.

The SXT is eligible for several options packages. The Uconnect Touchscreen Group adds an upgraded instrument panel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, satellite radio, an upgraded nine-speaker Alpine stereo, a rearview camera and a USB port. The Sun/Sound Group adds the same equipment as the Touchscreen Group along with a power sunroof. The Rallye Appearance Group adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a sportier tune for the suspension, a black grille, dual exhaust tips, an upgraded cloth interior with accent stitching and a leather-wrapped shift knob (on Darts with the automatic transmission).

The fuel economy-themed Aero has all the SXT's standard equipment, along with low-rolling-resistance tires (16-inch), the upgraded instrument panel, 8.4-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, USB port and satellite radio.

The Dart GT has all the Aero's standard content (except the low-rolling-resistance tires) and also comes with 18-inch wheels, an even sportier suspension calibration than the Rallye package, different exterior trim, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and ambient interior lighting. A version of the Sun/Sound Group with just the sunroof and Alpine audio system is optional on the GT.

The Dart Limited has all the GT's equipment but reverts to 17-inch wheels and the Rallye package's suspension tune. It also comes with a sunroof, a navigation system, perforated leather upholstery and chrome exterior trim. The Alpine stereo is a stand-alone option.

Both the Limited and GT can be equipped with the Technology Group, which adds xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, keyless ignition, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and a rear cross-traffic alert system. The Limited's navigation system is optional on the SXT, Aero and GT.

2014 Highlights

The big change for the 2014 Dodge Dart is expanded availability of the 184-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Previously exclusive to the GT, it's now standard on the SXT and Limited trim levels as well. The fuel-economy-themed Aero is the only 2014 Dart equipped with the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. Finally, note that Dodge has made the Aero and GT trim levels and not packages, as they were last year.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available for the 2014 Dodge Dart. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 hp and 148 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-shift Dart with the 2.0 engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, a slow time for a compact sedan in this price range. The EPA rates the manual version at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway), while the automatic rates 27 combined (24 city/34 highway).

Standard on the Aero is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automated manual is optional. In Edmunds testing, a Dart with the turbo engine and manual transmission hit 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, a good time for this class. The automated manual transmission added only 0.3 second to that time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 32 combined (28 mpg city/41 mpg highway) with the conventional manual and 32 combined (28 mpg city/40 mpg highway) with the automated manual.

Standard on the SXT, GT and Limited is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 hp and 171 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SXT and GT, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional on these trims and standard on the Limited. During Edmunds testing, a Dart GT with the automatic did the 0-60 sprint in 8.4 seconds, a quick acceleration time. EPA estimates for the SXT and Limited are underwhelming for the small car segment, however, at 27 mpg combined (22 city/35 highway) with the manual; the automatic is the same apart from having a 23 mpg city rating. Ratings for the Dart GT are 27 combined (23 mpg city/33 mpg highway) for the manual and 26 combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway) for the automatic.

Safety

Every 2014 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is available on most trims. The optional Technology package on the GT and Limited includes rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In government crash testing, the Dart earned the highest possible rating of five stars for overall crash protection and in the frontal- and side-impact protection categories. It also received five stars in the Overall crash test rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Dart a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Dart earned an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest on a scale of four). Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Dart Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, putting it among the best in the segment. A Dart GT performed the same feat in an impressively short 116 feet. A Dart Aero equipped with low-rolling-resistance tires, however, took 134 feet, a longer-than-average stopping distance for this class.

Driving

The 2014 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The exception to all this is the Dart GT. It handles more crisply than other Darts, but the trade-off in terms of ride quality -- it gets pretty jiggly over rough pavement -- isn't worth it in our opinion.

Of the Dart's three available engines, we can recommend only one of them. The Dart's base 2.0-liter engine doesn't really have enough guts for a car this size. Acceleration is passable with the manual transmission, but the optional six-speed automatic slows the car down significantly. The Aero model's turbocharged 1.4-liter engine achieves better fuel economy and provides punchier performance, but it gets noisy during hard acceleration. In addition, the automated manual transmission that most buyers choose is slow to respond to gas pedal inputs and often feels like it's in the wrong gear. Our pick is the 2.4-liter engine. It feels considerably more lively in real-world driving situations, and highway merging and passing maneuvers are significantly easier.

Interior

The Dodge Dart features one of the nicer cabins in its class, and it only gets nicer as you move up the trim level ladder. Whereas competitors just add leather upholstery or some fake metal trim to improve the ambience, the Dart actually slathers on extra padded surfaces, dash stitching and flares of colorful trim.

We highly recommend springing for the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, which you can get with or without a navigation system. It features straightforward menus, large on-screen buttons and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through iPod menus a breeze. Processing times are quick, too, and if you need to enter a destination on the move, the voice control works surprisingly well. In Darts without this interface, the standard stereo head unit clumsily plugs into the same spot, reinforcing the notion that you missed out on something better.

There's good space for occupants up front, but the Dart's front seats are oddly shaped and feel like they're mounted too high. As a result, longer-legged drivers may find they can't lower the seat-bottom cushion enough for optimum comfort. In addition, the steering wheel has a limited range of tilt adjustment, so you may find you can't position that low enough either.

Meanwhile, the backseat offers plenty of legroom for adults, though 6-footers may run short on headroom. Trunk capacity is 13.1 cubic feet, an average number in this class. Although the trunk holds a decent amount of gear, the hinges on its lid are unusually weak, making it all too easy to close the trunk accidentally when loading bulky or heavy items. Sharp metal protrusions from the trunk's top deck (you can scrape your hands on them when loading up a lot of luggage) are another annoyance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Dart.

5(48%)
4(17%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
3.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive the dart
wizkidvj,03/29/2014
After comparing a lot of compact sedans, I settled for the 2.4L Dart mainly because it was the only car under 20K offering a 2.4L engine and an auto 6 speed. I was firstly delighted by the standard 8.5" touchscreen control. Absolute pleasure to control music, climate, nav without any distractions. The second thing that I found amazing was the interior cabin space. This C-class compact car almost goes head to head with a D-class sedan. The car has a ride handling that is zippy and fun even though a bit heavy (which is why I feel the mileage is not the best). I've driven 2 5-hr long trips on my Dart since I bought (last 2 months) and I found it to be absolutely delightful.
Dart SXT Manual
jhbremer,08/15/2014
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Seems like the professional reviews on this site and others find some way of knocking the Dart, but I don't see what they are talking about. I researched and shopped extensively (looked at the Veloster, Mazda3, etc.). The Dart, by far, was the best driving experience of any of those. Superb handling, good acceleration with the 2.4, quick braking, and it just feels solid. Interior is high quality and spacious, exterior is beautiful.
Great car for the money!
jasonhawk61,01/15/2015
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I was leasing a '13 Silverado, and it was costing me so much money in gas. I work at a Dodge dealership, and wasn't a big fan of the dart until I saw one with the Blacktop package. It adds the gloss black 18" rims, black mirrors and grille. I had one of our sales guys find me a black one with the 8.4" touchscreen, 500W Alpine system, 6 speed manual, and it looks awesome. The black on black looks so good on this car, and I've gotten tons of compliments on it from random people. Super fun to drive, decent amount of power for what you're paying. Handles great, and I'm averaging around 30MPG.
Great value!
mlex1978,08/20/2014
Originally went to check out Chargers but came across the Dodge Dart GT and went for a test drive and totally enjoyed the Dart more!! Plus you got more for the money and a similar equipped Charger was closer to 40k then 30k! So I purchased and have about 2k on it and still enjoy driving it! Heated leather all the way to push button start for under 25k and looks great to boot and gets decent gas mileage!
See all 23 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Dart
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2014 Dodge Dart features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Dodge Dart

Used 2014 Dodge Dart Overview

The Used 2014 Dodge Dart is offered in the following submodels: Dart Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Dodge Dart?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Dodge Dart trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT is priced between $9,183 and$10,490 with odometer readings between 60583 and138224 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Dart SXT is priced between $7,861 and$10,295 with odometer readings between 61347 and110414 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Dart Aero is priced between $8,490 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 29562 and73828 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Dart SE is priced between $7,553 and$9,827 with odometer readings between 36303 and88458 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Dart Limited is priced between $10,991 and$10,991 with odometer readings between 73303 and73303 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Dodge Darts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Dart for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2014 Darts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,553 and mileage as low as 29562 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Dodge Dart.

Can't find a used 2014 Dodge Darts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dart for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,397.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dart for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,486.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,668.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Dart?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Dart lease specials

Related Used 2014 Dodge Dart info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles