Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for an affordable compact sedan, you'll almost certainly run across the 2014 Dodge Dart. One of many capable small cars on the market today, the Dart is notable for its roomy interior, slick audio-entertainment interface and eye-catching style. But whether or not it's the best car for you will likely come down to your priorities.

On the upside, the Dart is a pretty nice car to live with. It features one of the nicer cabins in its class, and the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface is one of the best you'll find thanks to its ease of use and expansive functionality. Safety scores are excellent, and non-GT trims of the Dart provide capable handling around turns along with a pleasant ride.

We're not fond of the Dart's engine lineup, however. The 184-hp, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that's standard on nearly all trim levels provides fairly quick acceleration but only mediocre fuel economy. For top mpg numbers, you need to choose the fuel-economy-themed Aero trim that comes with a small turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. Unfortunately, the Aero's unrefined automated manual transmission makes it difficult to drive the car smoothly in typical traffic situations. Either of these engines is a better choice than the underperforming base engine, however.

There are other minor refinement issues as well, and they all add up to an overall "C" score for our 2014 Dodge Dart rating. For these reasons, you'll likely want to check out a few of the Dart's rivals. The 2014 Mazda 3 is one of our favorite small sedans, as it achieves a stellar balance between ride comfort and sporty handling, and has a high-quality interior to boot. Other excellent choices include the 2014 Ford Focus and Honda Civic, both of which ride exceptionally well and offer nicely furnished interiors. The 2014 Kia Forte is also worth a look, as it, like the Dart, boasts sharp styling and a very user-friendly touchscreen infotainment interface. Furthermore, unlike with the Dart, we can easily recommend the base engine offerings on the Ford, Honda and Mazda, as all deliver solid performance and outstanding mpg.

Overall, the 2014 Dodge Dart is a step behind those competitors in some notable areas. However, if style and performance (provided you don't get the base engine) are priorities for you, Dodge's compact sedan still merits consideration.