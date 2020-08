Used 2016 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Subaru of Portland - Portland / Oregon

CARFAX One-Owner. This vehicle was inspected & all necessary maintenance & reconditioning done by an ASE Technician, Navigation System, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Dart SXT Sport Rallye, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Redline 2 Coat Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seats, 4 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen Group, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Crosshair w/Black Surround, Black Headlamp Bezels, CD player, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Glove Box Lamp, Illuminated I/P Surround, iPod Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Racetrack Taillamps, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24D SXT Sport Rallye, Radio: 8.4, RALLYE Badge, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear window defroster, Remote USB Port, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum. New Price! Odometer is 10842 miles below market average! Come visit us at 107 SE Grand Ave. Portland OR 97214 located on the eastside of the Burnside Bridge. Contact us at 503-743-6767 to speak with one of our product specialists. Subaru of Portland is part of the O'Brien Auto Group.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Dodge Dart SXT Sport Rallye with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFFA2GD817921

Stock: H518758A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020