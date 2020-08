Used 2013 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky

**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, Dart SE/AERO, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Dual Dry Clutch, Pitch Black Clearcoat, 13.2 Gallon Fuel Tank, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, 8.4" Touchscreen & TFT Cluster (Discontinued), Aero Badge, Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter, Automatic Headlamps, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Power Mirrors, Illuminated I/P Surround, iPod Control, Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Racetrack Taillamps, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Premium Instrument Cluster w/Tach, Quick Order Package 22V Aero (DISC), Remote SD Card Slot, Remote USB Port, Single Disc Remote CD Player, Speed Control, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tire Service Kit, Trip Computer, Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment, Vehicle Information Center. 28/40 City/Highway MPG FWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFAH8DD296350

Stock: P4449A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020