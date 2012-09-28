Used 2013 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me
793 listings
- 55,024 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$2,319 Below Market
- 131,676 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,299
- 107,645 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,642$1,659 Below Market
- 131,133 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,495$1,603 Below Market
- 80,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$1,835 Below Market
- 123,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,837$2,951 Below Market
- 84,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$2,084 Below Market
- 92,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 73,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,497$3,071 Below Market
- 110,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$2,619 Below Market
- 60,046 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,600$4,163 Below Market
- 94,115 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,843 Below Market
- 56,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,560 Below Market
- 72,414 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,291$1,433 Below Market
- 66,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,765 Below Market
- 71,772 miles
$6,500$1,589 Below Market
- 121,571 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 92,985 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$1,345 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dart searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dart
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Dart
Overall Consumer Rating3.5113 Reviews
burdman660,09/28/2012
I've only had the car a week but I'm so impressed. For the money, you can't beat it. Its sexy inside and out. I love driving it. The 1.4 L turbo is awesome. I have the dual clutch auto and it makes the drive really fun. Get the uconnect 8.4" display. It's really intuitive and makes the car fun and comfortable. The ride and handling is great, the gas mileage and power is great. My only regret is not having the power seats with lumbar adjustment. Other than that, it's amazing. LED tail lamps, projector head lamps, upscale interior, 17" rims, awesome power and milage... buy the car, It will shatter your perception of compacts. This is a daily driver that makes the ride exciting.
