Used 2013 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York

One Owner! Low Miles! Aero Turbo! 2013 Dodge Dart Aero! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Dart SE with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFAH3DD256872

Stock: 256872

Certified Pre-Owned: No

