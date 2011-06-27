  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dart
  4. Used 2015 Dodge Dart
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2015 Dodge Dart Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin
  • excellent optional electronics interface
  • energetic acceleration with the 2.4-liter engine
  • top safety scores.
  • Sluggish acceleration with base engine
  • Aero model's unrefined automated transmission
  • front seats are oddly contoured and mounted too high.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
Dodge Dart for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$6,995 - $14,750
Used Dart for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

For the money, the 2015 Dodge Dart offers roominess, ample feature content and abundant style. But powertrain and refinement weaknesses relegate it to mid-pack status in the small-sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

With its eye-catching sheet metal and roomy cabin, the 2015 Dodge Dart makes a strong first impression. However, get to know the sedan and it becomes clear it falls short of its rivals in fundamental areas. Whether or not this good-looking Dodge is the car for you will depend on where your priorities lie.

In many ways, the Dart is a rewarding companion. Its sheet metal is striking enough to turn heads, and its cabin is both accommodating and attractive. The available "Uconnect" touchscreen infotainment interface looks slick and modern, and leads the pack with its user-friendly design and expansive functionality. Non-GT trims of the Dart boast impressive handling, and the sedan's safety scores are beyond reproach.

However, the Dart lacks an overall refinement that its main rivals possess and stumbles in areas that are of importance to many buyers in this segment. First of all, its powertrain lineup misses the mark. The base engine is slow and unremarkable. You get good fuel economy with the Aero trim's turbocharged 1.4-liter engine, but its unrefined automated manual transmission makes smooth driving difficult. Meanwhile, the 184-hp, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's standard on most trims provides satisfying acceleration, but fuel economy is middling. Another weakness concerns seat comfort, as the Dart's front seats are marred by placement and contours that will likely make them an unpleasant fit for many passengers.

Given all this, it makes sense to seriously consider the Dart's competition. The 2015 Mazda 3 is very impressive, with engaging handling, exceptional fuel economy and a refined interior. The 2015 Ford Focus and Honda Civic are also worth a look, as both cars ride quite well and feature attractive cabins. Like the Dart, the 2015 Kia Forte boasts head-turning sheet metal and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment interface, but it doesn't suffer from the Dart's drawbacks. What's more, the 3, Focus, Civic and Forte all offer base engines that outpace the Dart's both in performance and mpg. Each also received "A" ratings from Edmunds.com, while the Dart got an overall "C" rating. So while the Dart might be an appealing choice for a driver keenly focused on style and performance, we think most small sedan shoppers will be happier with one of the aforementioned options.

2015 Dodge Dart models

The 2015 Dodge Dart is a five-passenger compact sedan available in five trim levels: SE, SXT, Aero, GT and Limited.

The base SE comes sparsely equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Convenience Group adds underbody aerodynamic enhancements, active grille shutters, body-color door handles, power mirrors and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, steering-wheel audio controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a USB port.

The SXT gets many of the Convenience Group features as standard (the USB port, active grille shutters and underbody enhancements are not included), and then adds 16-inch aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a sliding front armrest, a rear seat armrest with cupholder and a six-speaker sound system.

The SXT is eligible for several options packages. The Uconnect Touchscreen Group adds an upgraded instrument panel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, satellite radio, a rearview camera and a USB/iPod interface. The Sun/Sound Group adds the same equipment as the Touchscreen Group along with a sunroof and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. The Cold Weather Group adds power heated mirrors, heated front seats and remote engine start (on Darts with the automatic transmission). The Rallye and California Appearance Groups differ only in badging, and add 17-inch black aluminum wheels, active grille shutters, underbody dynamic enhancements, a sportier tune for the suspension, special exterior and interior design elements, dual exhaust tips, foglamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Blacktop package adds 18-inch black aluminum wheels, foglamps, side mirrors with unique black trim and Yokohama tires.

The fuel-economy-themed Aero has all the SXT's standard equipment (minus the auxiliary audio jack, CD player, rear seat armrest and 60/40-split rear seat), and adds low-rolling-resistance tires (16-inch), active grille shutters, underbody aerodynamic enhancements and the Technology Group.

The Dart GT includes the SXT's equipment, along with the Technology Group, Cold Weather Group and the Aero's aerodynamic enhancements. It also gets 18-inch wheels, foglamps, dual exhaust tips, keyless ignition and entry, an even sportier suspension calibration than you get with the Rallye package, different exterior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a soft-touch instrument panel and ambient interior lighting. A version of the Sun/Sound Group with just the sunroof and Alpine audio system is optional on the GT.

The Dart Limited has all the GT's equipment (minus the exhaust tips) but reverts to 17-inch wheels and the Rallye package's suspension tune. It also comes with remote ignition, a sunroof, a navigation system (optional on all other trims but the SE), real-time traffic, perforated leather upholstery and chrome exterior trim. The Alpine stereo is a stand-alone option.

Both the Limited and GT can be equipped with the Technology Group, which adds xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and a rear cross-traffic alert system.

All trims are available with a Mopar Interior package that adds a cargo net, all-weather floor mats, a cargo tray and unique door sill guards. Available Mopar Exterior packages add special body cladding.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Dodge Dart's touchscreen adds Android smartphone compatibility for Bluetooth phones and streaming music, as well as USB connectivity to play music from the device. The CD player is no longer standard on all models and is now a stand-alone option available on certain trims. Finally, the 2.4-liter engine is now available with Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (PZEV) specifications in the 14 California Air Resources Board (CARB) states.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available for the 2015 Dodge Dart. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 hp and 148 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Dart with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, a slow time for a compact sedan in this price range. An automatic-equipped car would be even slower. The EPA rates the manual version at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway) while the automatic rates 27 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway).

Standard on the Aero is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automated manual is optional. In Edmunds testing, a Dart with the turbo engine and manual transmission hit 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, which is average for the segment. The automated manual transmission added only 0.2 second to that time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 32 combined (28/41) with the conventional manual and 32 combined (28/40) with the automated manual.

Standard on the SXT, GT and Limited is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 hp and 171 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SXT and GT, while a six-speed automatic transmission is optional on these trims and standard on the Limited. During Edmunds testing, a Dart GT with the automatic also did the 0-60 sprint in 8.4 seconds. EPA estimates for the SXT and Limited are underwhelming for the small car segment, however, at 27 mpg combined (23 city/35 highway) with the automatic; the manual is the same apart from having a 22 mpg city rating. Ratings for the Dart GT are 27 combined (23/33) for the manual and 26 combined (22/31) for the automatic.

Safety

Every 2015 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is available on most trims. The optional Technology package on the GT and Limited includes rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

In government crash testing, the Dart earned the highest possible rating of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Dart a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test, the Dart earned an "Acceptable" rating (second highest on a scale of four). Its seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Dart Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, putting it among the best in the segment. A Dart GT performed the same feat in an impressively short 116 feet. A Dart Aero equipped with low-rolling-resistance tires, however, took 134 feet, which is 10 feet longer than average.

Driving

The 2015 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The exception to all this is the Dart GT. It handles more crisply than other Darts, but the degradation in ride quality -- the GT gets pretty jiggly over rough pavement -- isn't worth the incremental handling improvement in our opinion.

None of the Dart's three available engines are standouts. The Dart's base 2.0-liter engine doesn't really have enough guts for a car this size. Acceleration is passable with the manual transmission, but the optional six-speed automatic slows the car down significantly. The Aero model's turbocharged 1.4-liter engine achieves better fuel economy and provides punchier performance, but it gets noisy during hard acceleration. In addition, the automated manual transmission that most buyers choose is slow to respond to gas pedal inputs and often feels like it's in the wrong gear. The best pick is the 2.4-liter engine. You don't get optimal fuel economy with it, but it nevertheless feels considerably more lively in real-world driving situations, with highway merging and passing maneuvers being significantly easier.

Interior

The Dodge Dart makes a nice first impression, with padded surfaces, dash stitching and available flares of colorful trim. Build quality isn't exactly up to that of the segment leaders, though. We highly recommend springing for the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, which you can get with or without a navigation system. It features straightforward menus, large on-screen buttons and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through iPod menus a breeze. Processing times are quick, too, and if you need to enter a destination on the move, the voice control works surprisingly well. In Darts without this interface, the standard stereo head unit clumsily plugs into the same spot, reinforcing the notion that you missed out on something better.

There's good space for occupants up front, but the Dart's front seats are oddly shaped and feel as if they're mounted too high. As a result, longer-legged drivers may find they can't lower the seat-bottom cushion enough for optimum comfort. In addition, the steering wheel has a limited range of tilt adjustment, so you may find you can't position that low enough either.

Meanwhile, the backseat offers plenty of legroom for adults, though 6-footers may run short on headroom. Trunk capacity is 13.1 cubic feet, an average number in this class. Although the trunk holds a decent amount of gear, the hinges on its lid are unusually weak, making it all too easy to close the trunk accidentally when loading bulky or heavy items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Dart.

5(20%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(20%)
1(20%)
3.1
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Car with Alpha DNA
Russ Furchner,05/06/2016
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
In the sea of compact sedans, the Dart GT stands out. It's very nice to look at, definitely not your cookie-cutter import. I honestly don't understand the criticism of the car in general. The car never feels under powered, the shifts are crisp and positive. The handling and brakes are very good for a front wheel drive car. My only complaint was the OEM tires which were overly harsh and really a poor match for this chassis. Once replaced, you now have a firm riding, quite and comfortable car, but not harsh or jarring. What you have is a quick, sharp and fun drive that is inexpensive to own and operate. Good value for money. Update at 34k miles - Aside from Interior rattles, which are quite annoying, still a solid workhorse and fun to drive package. Perhaps the firm suspension contributes to the rattles, but they are quite annoying when the cabin is gold. Still happy with the car, just annoyed at that aspect.
Great car for the money
Michael La Course,03/06/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
One thing you need to keep in mind, I have bought the manual transmission so it is sportier. However the 2.0L could have a little more kick. The voice control is poor, as i had to take it back the day after I bought it (guess anyone can get a faulty unit though) to replace the uconnect. The car drives great and fuel efficiency is great on the highway but could need improvement on city streets (29.8 mpg combined for me, 37 hwy, 24-25 city). Pros: - Great car for the money - Great Safety features - Great factory speakers - nice adjustability of seats - Awesome cargo space - Good on hwy gas Cons: - somewhat slow takeoff - Uconnect issues - instrumentation can be slightly confusing I just bought this car, so the review may still get changed.
I LOVE THIS CAR
cmcl3m0r3,10/14/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I am writing this review after owning the car for over 6 months. Also just found out Dodge is discontinuing this car. Which to me, is very sad. I bought this car as a daily driver (parking my 09 Challenger RT). I was amazed by the features, feel, tech, acceleration, looks...pretty much everything about this car. I have NO idea why it is getting such a bad wrap. I get compliments on it all the time (just as much as my Challenger). I am a 6ft 1 guy, and they seats are very comfortable to me. I also have 3 children, and they fit in the car fine. Trunk space is awesome. I have the 2.4L SXT with everything minus the leather. Black 18inch alloys, and the car is Dark Grey.
A quick, sturdy, wonderful car
Phil Perkins,03/18/2016
GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I recently purchased my 2015 Dodge Dart GT as a replacement for my old commuter, a 2006 Mazda6. So far, I have not regretted it in the slightest; it is an upgrade in almost every way. As a 6'7", 250lb man coming from a mid-size sedan, the switch to a compact had me worried. I am the kind of person to do as much research as possible before a purchase like this, but for my particular circumstances there is really no alternative to actually going to the dealership and test driving the car. I am pleased to report that this is the first sedan I have ever been able to sit completely upright in, without hitting my head on anything. My particular vehicle was purchased in 2016, but as a 2015 model I had to take what I could get since I was shopping for a manual, and this car just happened to have a sunroof. That only adds to my headroom, and the cut-out from the room (even with the sunroof closed) adds an extra inch or two for those 'even-extra' extra headroom needing people. As far as legroom, I positioned my chair in a comfortable driving position, then moved to the backseat, and was able to fit behind myself! In a Compact Sedan! If you are a large person, you will understand how impressive this is. Headroom is a bit tight in the rear seats, but the legroom truely impressed me. My personal needs aside, this is a fantastic car. The 2.4 engine in the GT and SXT is extremely competetive for this size car, and with many other larger cars as well. It is a somewhat heavy compact, but the GT holds its weight well. It corners -very- flat, and can pull out of corners with almost no back end feedback. If you're in for a more leasurely roll down the country roads, the GT suspension may be a little more stiff than people are used to, but it is hardly the toughest I've driven. The clutch is smooth and responsive, and if you can aptly shift inside the power band, it will have no trouble finding and keeping revs with you. In my opinion, the interior is the best in the class. For under 20k, You have leather everywhere. Seats, Steering wheel, Console, everything is well built and has no wiggle or give. The doors close solidly and you feel extremely safe inside the cabin. Visibility is high, even from my vantage point at the ceiling, and backing up is a smooth breeze (even without the backup camera). I feel that interiors are an extremely personal opinion kind of thing, but that is mine. After a lot of research with engines, and considering I was restricting myself to a manual transmission, I test drove a Mazda3, Chevy Cruze, and this Dodge Dart. There was little feeling of competition. I have been through many brands of cars in my (relatively short) life. This car is so good that I feel like I may turn into a Dodge man.
See all 40 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Dart
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
23 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Dart features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Dodge Dart

Used 2015 Dodge Dart Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Dart is offered in the following submodels: Dart Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Aero 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Dart?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Dart trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT is priced between $6,995 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 60042 and121292 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Dart GT is priced between $13,990 and$14,750 with odometer readings between 13378 and48331 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Dart Aero is priced between $12,998 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 48086 and48086 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Dart Limited is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 55000 and55000 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Dart SE is priced between $9,274 and$9,274 with odometer readings between 58353 and58353 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Dodge Darts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Dart for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2015 Darts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 13378 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Dart.

Can't find a used 2015 Dodge Darts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dart for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,797.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dart for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,739.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,569.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Dodge Dart?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Dart lease specials

Related Used 2015 Dodge Dart info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles