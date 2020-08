Used 2014 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida

This 2014 Dodge Dart 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR FWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pitch Black Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Dart SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFAA7ED716457

Stock: 334901

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020