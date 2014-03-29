Used 2014 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me

Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida

NEW TIRES*CARFAX CERTIFIED*PUSH START BUTTON*MULTI AIR 2.4L ENGINE*FULL LEATHER PKG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Dart GT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CDFEB9ED702336

Stock: 702336

Certified Pre-Owned: No

