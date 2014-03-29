Used 2014 Dodge Dart for Sale Near Me
- 63,194 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,291$2,138 Below Market
- 68,181 miles
$7,995$1,794 Below Market
- 46,037 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,985$2,444 Below Market
- 46,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,891 Below Market
- 76,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$1,660 Below Market
- 69,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,250$1,786 Below Market
- 78,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,545$2,092 Below Market
- 105,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$1,386 Below Market
- 90,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,800$1,388 Below Market
- 60,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,891$1,722 Below Market
- 125,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,493$961 Below Market
- 61,900 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
- 67,523 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 123,677 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$880 Below Market
- 115,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,750$978 Below Market
- 27,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,188 Below Market
- 83,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$800 Below Market
- 49,198 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
wizkidvj,03/29/2014
After comparing a lot of compact sedans, I settled for the 2.4L Dart mainly because it was the only car under 20K offering a 2.4L engine and an auto 6 speed. I was firstly delighted by the standard 8.5" touchscreen control. Absolute pleasure to control music, climate, nav without any distractions. The second thing that I found amazing was the interior cabin space. This C-class compact car almost goes head to head with a D-class sedan. The car has a ride handling that is zippy and fun even though a bit heavy (which is why I feel the mileage is not the best). I've driven 2 5-hr long trips on my Dart since I bought (last 2 months) and I found it to be absolutely delightful.
