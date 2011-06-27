Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,304
|$3,932
|Clean
|$1,948
|$2,982
|$3,546
|Average
|$1,531
|$2,339
|$2,775
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,695
|$2,003
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,071
|$1,336
|Clean
|$530
|$967
|$1,205
|Average
|$416
|$758
|$943
|Rough
|$303
|$550
|$681
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,591
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,339
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,834
|$2,207
|Rough
|$831
|$1,330
|$1,594
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$3,226
|$3,948
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,912
|$3,561
|Average
|$1,350
|$2,284
|$2,787
|Rough
|$982
|$1,656
|$2,012
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,812
|$3,196
|$3,952
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,885
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,286
|$2,262
|$2,789
|Rough
|$935
|$1,640
|$2,014
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,407
|$4,142
|Clean
|$1,862
|$3,075
|$3,736
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,412
|$2,923
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,748
|$2,111
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab R/T Rwd SB (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$3,329
|$4,012
|Clean
|$1,879
|$3,005
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,357
|$2,831
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,708
|$2,044
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,810
|$6,194
|$7,497
|Clean
|$3,442
|$5,591
|$6,762
|Average
|$2,704
|$4,385
|$5,291
|Rough
|$1,967
|$3,179
|$3,820
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,443
|$2,967
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,205
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,730
|$2,094
|Rough
|$767
|$1,254
|$1,512
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,304
|$3,866
|$4,719
|Clean
|$2,081
|$3,490
|$4,256
|Average
|$1,635
|$2,737
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,984
|$2,405
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,390
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,157
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,692
|$2,006
|Rough
|$806
|$1,227
|$1,449
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab R/T Rwd SB (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$3,932
|$4,384
|Clean
|$2,810
|$3,549
|$3,954
|Average
|$2,208
|$2,783
|$3,094
|Rough
|$1,606
|$2,018
|$2,234
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,781
|$2,077
|Clean
|$1,122
|$1,607
|$1,873
|Average
|$882
|$1,260
|$1,466
|Rough
|$641
|$914
|$1,058
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Club Cab Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,664
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,480
|$2,405
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,886
|$2,276
|Rough
|$846
|$1,367
|$1,643
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,369
|$4,053
|Clean
|$1,912
|$3,041
|$3,656
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,385
|$2,860
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,729
|$2,065
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,861
|$3,330
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,582
|$3,004
|Average
|$1,422
|$2,025
|$2,350
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,468
|$1,697
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,106
|$3,690
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,804
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,199
|$2,604
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,594
|$1,880
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Dakota 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,133
|$3,770
|$4,663
|Clean
|$1,926
|$3,403
|$4,206
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,669
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,935
|$2,376