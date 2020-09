Used 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Consumer Reviews

Mike , 06/17/2018 SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

This car is extreme!! Tons of fun and brings a smile to your face every time you jump on it. Loud and powerful. Good controls, very comfortable seating position, excellent ride and handling. Good intuitive controls and a superb sound system.