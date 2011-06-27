Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Sedan Consumer Reviews

LoveALanos MyLanos , 09/08/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I was interested in a hyundai excel until i test drove the daewoo lanos and fell in love. It is a great little car, and the only thing i have replaced in the 4 years i have had it is the battery.I am glad i went with daewoo now as a friend bought the hyundai excel and has had nothing but probs with it.The daewoo lanos is better on fuel, has less road noise, and is actually faster, and to top it all off our family of four fit perfectly in it. Greatest purchase i ever made.Even the hubby(ford ute man) loves to drive it and i have trouble getting the keys back off him! The only problem i have found is the headlights arent that great, even after putting better globes in but all up,i love my lanos Report Abuse

Great Experience my first time around RACH , 01/24/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I bought the car (my first) I was very skeptical, but I have never regretted it for a minute. I have had my 'woo for almost three years and it has never broken down, and has only needed its regular maintenance. I've driven it across the Midwest at least three times, and from Missouri to New York and back without a care. The only issue I have had to deal with was a recall on a small part in the engine, which was replaced at no cost. It is very easy to drive, and runs just fine in winter weather. Stinks that parts are getting scarce if I do have a break.

I Love My Daewoo! Momma_84 , 05/10/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've only had the Lanos, Daewoo for less than a month. I really like the car because the size, comfort, and style. It only takes $20.00 to fill it up. The gas mileage is great. I get around 23-28 miles to gallon and on long trips I'm sure I'll get even better. The steering is very tight and when ever you turn the wheel you better make sure you want to turn then because that's what you are going to do. I just like the over all experience that I have had with my car already.

Not that great of a car. Vash , 06/14/2009 2 of 4 people found this review helpful The car breaks down when ever it wants, the mpg is not that great, i can go from corbin to london and have a full tank and it is on half. The handling is fine... but over all this car stinks, you cant find parts for it most of the time, if you need a part for it... good luck... i could not find a damn thing on it. So please get a car that you can fix if you break, cause this car is not going to do you any good if something breaks, the transmission codes on it cant be read on most gauges.... Good luck to all that has one.