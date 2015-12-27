Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Lanos
Abbey,12/27/2015
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle.