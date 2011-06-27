  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2001 Daewoo Lanos Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Snazzy styling, cheap sticker prices, fun in turns.
  • Unproven reliability, whiny engine, cheap interior materials, financially unstable manufacturer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If price is such a concern that you're shopping Daewoo's Lanos, you might consider a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio. These cars cost even less and have incredible warranties.

Vehicle overview

Struggling Korean automaker Daewoo continues to try to convince North American consumers that it's got what it takes to be competitive in the economy car marketplace. Trouble is, few people are buying it, despite the offer of free maintenance for the first year and 12,000 miles. So Daewoo is trying to spark interest in the entry-level Lanos by adding a Sport model, which amounts to little more than cosmetic upgrades.

Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. That means small. Because the Lanos is such a tiny car, anyone over 6 feet tall should not bother trying to find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size, and for that nominal fee you get suspension tuning from Porsche and styling from ItalDesign. Despite these impressive credentials, creative types in our office refer to this as the "Lamos."

Lanos comes with a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 106 foot-pounds of torque at 3,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is also standard, but buyers may choose an optional four-speed automatic. Acceleration, characterized as "spirited" by Daewoo spokespeople, is actually rather leisurely. Zero to 60 takes 11 seconds with the manual and 12.5 seconds with the automatic.

All models are equipped with a MacPherson strut front suspension, which the press kit boasts, "provides resistance to vibration and shock." Also standard for your protection are pre-tensioning seatbelts.

Stiff suspension tuning makes the Lanos fun in corners. Thank you, Porsche. Fit and finish are quite good, and the paint positively shimmers. But the dash is made of what appears to be the least expensive plastic on the planet, and the motor thrashes at higher revs. The lack of a tachometer means you can't tell if you're still within an acceptable operating range or are about to blow the engine.

The new premium package available on the sedan and hatchback includes power windows, power door locks, power passenger-side rearview mirror, tilt steering wheel, CD player, digital clock and variable intermittent wipers. The Sport model includes many of these goodies, plus red leather and brushed aluminum interior trim, alloy wheels, side skirting and a rear spoiler. What's missing is, you guessed it, more power.

Prices for this entry-level car range from just over $9,000 for the bare-bones hatchback to more than $13,000 for a loaded three-door Sport. But with increasingly stiff competition in the inexpensive-car arena from Kia, Hyundai and Toyota, Daewoo will have to come up with more than just new paint colors and a Sport model to prove itself a worthy opponent.

2001 Highlights

Daewoo adds the new Sport Hatchback model to the Lanos lineup for 2001, but discontinues the SE Hatchback and SX Sedan. Pacific Blue Mica and Red Rock Mica are added to the palette for the sedan and hatchback, while Super Red and Granada Black Mica are available exclusively on the Sport. The new premium package available on the S models includes power windows, door locks and passenger rearview mirror; tilt steering wheel; AM/FM/cassette/CD stereo; digital clock; and variable intermittent wipers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Daewoo Lanos.

5(57%)
4(32%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best first car!
Abbey,12/27/2015
Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
These cars are a rare sighting these days and I often wonder if I am driving the only Daewoo left on the road. My grandmother gave me this car about 4.5 years ago because she was afraid of not being able to get parts. The car was in perfect shape with only 39k miles. I have since driven this car very hard, I commute an hour to school in all weather (western NY winters!) and put a lot of miles on it. I may [non-permissible content removed] from everyone who sees it but I truly love this car! For being 15 years old Margaret needs minimal repairs and gets me where I need to go. It will truly be a sad day when I have to get a new vehicle.
LoveALanos
MyLanos,09/08/2010
I was interested in a hyundai excel until i test drove the daewoo lanos and fell in love. It is a great little car, and the only thing i have replaced in the 4 years i have had it is the battery.I am glad i went with daewoo now as a friend bought the hyundai excel and has had nothing but probs with it.The daewoo lanos is better on fuel, has less road noise, and is actually faster, and to top it all off our family of four fit perfectly in it. Greatest purchase i ever made.Even the hubby(ford ute man) loves to drive it and i have trouble getting the keys back off him! The only problem i have found is the headlights arent that great, even after putting better globes in but all up,i love my lanos
2001 daewoo lanos
bob bullard,04/01/2003
been a joy. absolutely no maintaince, gets me down the road with no problems or complaint. i would buy another if they were available
Great Experience my first time around
RACH,01/24/2007
When I bought the car (my first) I was very skeptical, but I have never regretted it for a minute. I have had my 'woo for almost three years and it has never broken down, and has only needed its regular maintenance. I've driven it across the Midwest at least three times, and from Missouri to New York and back without a care. The only issue I have had to deal with was a recall on a small part in the engine, which was replaced at no cost. It is very easy to drive, and runs just fine in winter weather. Stinks that parts are getting scarce if I do have a break.
See all 28 reviews of the 2001 Daewoo Lanos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos features & specs
More about the 2001 Daewoo Lanos

Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Overview

The Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos is offered in the following submodels: Lanos Hatchback, Lanos Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

