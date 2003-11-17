  1. Home
2002 Daewoo Lanos

2002 Daewoo Lanos
Pros & Cons

  • Snazzy styling, cheap sticker prices, fun in turns.
  • Daewoo's impending death in U.S. market, unproven reliability, whiny engine, cheap interior materials, ABS isn't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Daewoo's new owner, General Motors, has no plans for the brand in the U.S. market -- as such, supplies to dealerships have been cut off. Although provisions will be made to honor owners' warranty claims, we'd urge you to steer clear of this situation and check out a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio instead.

Vehicle overview

The Lanos is Korean automaker Daewoo's most affordable model in the U.S market, and like other Daewoos, it has been a tough sell to American consumers. Before you consider buying one, you should know that General Motors purchased Daewoo Motor Co. in 2001, but the U.S. sales arm, Daewoo Motor America, was not part of the deal. This means that Daewoo dealerships in the U.S. will be running out of supply by the summer of 2002 (Daewoo Motor America should continue to honor current owners' warranty claims until GM sets up a trust fund of sorts). Our advice? Save yourself a headache and head over to the Hyundai or Kia dealership instead.

Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the subcompact Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. That means small. Because the Lanos is such a tiny car, anyone over 6 feet tall should not bother trying to find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size, and for that nominal fee, you get suspension tuning from Porsche and styling from ItalDesign.

Every Lanos is powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 106 pound-feet of torque at 3,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but buyers may choose an optional four-speed automatic. As you would expect, acceleration is rather leisurely; 0 to 60 takes 11 seconds with the manual gearbox and 12.5 seconds with the automatic. Fuel economy is rated at 25 mpg city/35 mpg highway with the manual and 22/32 with the automatic. Refinement is not a strong point for the Lanos, as the engine thrashes at higher rpm. Manual transmission drivers will note the absence of a tachometer.

All models are equipped with an independent MacPherson-strut front suspension and a semi-independent rear. Stiff tuning makes the Lanos fun when driven enthusiastically around corners. Thank you, Porsche.

The model lineup includes the base S Hatchback and S Sedan and the better-equipped Sport hatchback. The base cars come with a driver seat height adjuster, a 100-watt cassette stereo with four speakers, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and 14-inch wheels and tires. You can add the Comfort Package, which includes power steering and air conditioning, and the Convenience Package, which includes power controls for the windows, door locks and passenger-side exterior mirror. A 140-watt stereo with a CD and cassette player is available as a separate option.

The Sport hatchback comes standard with all of the above features, including the deluxe stereo. Exclusive features include red leather upholstery, a red leather-wrapped steering wheel, faux aluminum interior trim, alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and body-color side skirts and molding. What's missing from this sporty package is more power.

If you scrutinize a Lanos, you'll note that the build quality is quite good and that the paint positively shimmers. But some of the interior materials -- the dash, in particular -- look and feel low-grade. Safety features don't go beyond the basics; you get the requisite front airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, child-seat tether anchors, and that's it. Of course, you'll encounter these issues with the Lanos' similarly priced competitors, the Accent and the Kia Rio. But these cars also come with industry-leading warranties and are backed by a financially stable parent company.

The Lanos might seem attractive if you're low on funds and desperate for fresh wheels, but there are better choices in this price range -- if not an Accent or a Rio, then a larger, gently used car from one of the Japanese manufacturers.

2002 Highlights

A new Comfort Package for the S Hatchback and S Sedan includes air conditioning and power steering, while the Convenience Package adds power windows, power locks and a power passenger-side exterior mirror.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Daewoo Lanos.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, GREAT SMALL CAR
cristian,
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

Every one talks bad about the car since brand is not well known, but if go in to detail youll see this daewoo stopped production on 2002 but the car itself (machine under chasis) continue to be produce under different makes and model names. This is way people would say (You will never find parts for that car) and when you go online youll find that engine search like amazon or Google would say this car fits several parts from different makes, so guess what!!! you have more parts than any one car out there. now, when it comes to cheap yes, is a cheap and reliable car, dont complain about this car saying how crappy [non-permissible content removed] it is, is true is cheap, but thats what you're paying, dont compare it to a bmw or fancy one, as far I myself I've one bought this year and got clear was a cheap standar car, no bad or excellent at all, but it turned out to be a very good reliable car, super smooth to drive not as hard as the volskwagen jetta I've had before and being a better make, but this one comes out ahead on comfort, overall I'm happy with this car, is just what I was looking for and what I need.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Don't Give Up
dk1706,

The car is excellent! I was also thinking twice on how on earth am I going to get parts for Daewoo since they are no longer in the US. Then the Chevy Aveo comes out and the Suzuki Reno in the US, which are rebadged, Daewoo Kalos and the Daewoo Lecetti in europe also the Reno is called the Chevy Optra in Canada. The Chevy Aveo has a 1.6L engine the same as the Lanos. This solves engine parts problems.

3.875 out of 5 stars, My BluWoo
PeeWee,

I bought this car new with a/c, auto & a few other small things for $6,500! It feels like a cheap car but it was cheap. Not bad for the money though. It's roomy, comfortable, with decent pep.

5 out of 5 stars, daewoo
smilinfc,

THis is a really great car. It's unfortunate that they dont make them in the US anymore. I havent had a single problem with it ever. If they were still made here I would buy another in a heart beat!

Features & Specs

S 2dr Hatchback features & specs
S 2dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Sport 2dr Hatchback features & specs
Sport 2dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Is the Daewoo Lanos a good car?

Is the 2002 Daewoo Lanos a good car?

How much should I pay for a 2002 Daewoo Lanos?

The least-expensive 2002 Daewoo Lanos is the 2002 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $9,199.

More about the 2002 Daewoo Lanos

Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos Overview

The Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos is offered in the following submodels: Lanos Hatchback, Lanos Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

