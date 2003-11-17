Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos
Snazzy styling, cheap sticker prices, fun in turns.
Daewoo's impending death in U.S. market, unproven reliability, whiny engine, cheap interior materials, ABS isn't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Daewoo's new owner, General Motors, has no plans for the brand in the U.S. market -- as such, supplies to dealerships have been cut off. Although provisions will be made to honor owners' warranty claims, we'd urge you to steer clear of this situation and check out a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio instead.
Vehicle overview
The Lanos is Korean automaker Daewoo's most affordable model in the U.S market, and like other Daewoos, it has been a tough sell to American consumers. Before you consider buying one, you should know that General Motors purchased Daewoo Motor Co. in 2001, but the U.S. sales arm, Daewoo Motor America, was not part of the deal. This means that Daewoo dealerships in the U.S. will be running out of supply by the summer of 2002 (Daewoo Motor America should continue to honor current owners' warranty claims until GM sets up a trust fund of sorts). Our advice? Save yourself a headache and head over to the Hyundai or Kia dealership instead.
Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the subcompact Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. That means small. Because the Lanos is such a tiny car, anyone over 6 feet tall should not bother trying to find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size, and for that nominal fee, you get suspension tuning from Porsche and styling from ItalDesign.
Every Lanos is powered by a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve four-cylinder engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 106 pound-feet of torque at 3,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but buyers may choose an optional four-speed automatic. As you would expect, acceleration is rather leisurely; 0 to 60 takes 11 seconds with the manual gearbox and 12.5 seconds with the automatic. Fuel economy is rated at 25 mpg city/35 mpg highway with the manual and 22/32 with the automatic. Refinement is not a strong point for the Lanos, as the engine thrashes at higher rpm. Manual transmission drivers will note the absence of a tachometer.
All models are equipped with an independent MacPherson-strut front suspension and a semi-independent rear. Stiff tuning makes the Lanos fun when driven enthusiastically around corners. Thank you, Porsche.
The model lineup includes the base S Hatchback and S Sedan and the better-equipped Sport hatchback. The base cars come with a driver seat height adjuster, a 100-watt cassette stereo with four speakers, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and 14-inch wheels and tires. You can add the Comfort Package, which includes power steering and air conditioning, and the Convenience Package, which includes power controls for the windows, door locks and passenger-side exterior mirror. A 140-watt stereo with a CD and cassette player is available as a separate option.
The Sport hatchback comes standard with all of the above features, including the deluxe stereo. Exclusive features include red leather upholstery, a red leather-wrapped steering wheel, faux aluminum interior trim, alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and body-color side skirts and molding. What's missing from this sporty package is more power.
If you scrutinize a Lanos, you'll note that the build quality is quite good and that the paint positively shimmers. But some of the interior materials -- the dash, in particular -- look and feel low-grade. Safety features don't go beyond the basics; you get the requisite front airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, child-seat tether anchors, and that's it. Of course, you'll encounter these issues with the Lanos' similarly priced competitors, the Accent and the Kia Rio. But these cars also come with industry-leading warranties and are backed by a financially stable parent company.
The Lanos might seem attractive if you're low on funds and desperate for fresh wheels, but there are better choices in this price range -- if not an Accent or a Rio, then a larger, gently used car from one of the Japanese manufacturers.
2002 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Daewoo Lanos.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Every one talks bad about the car since brand is not well known, but if go in to detail youll see this daewoo stopped production on 2002 but the car itself (machine under chasis) continue to be produce under different makes and model names. This is way people would say (You will never find parts for that car) and when you go online youll find that engine search like amazon or Google would say this car fits several parts from different makes, so guess what!!! you have more parts than any one car out there. now, when it comes to cheap yes, is a cheap and reliable car, dont complain about this car saying how crappy [non-permissible content removed] it is, is true is cheap, but thats what you're paying, dont compare it to a bmw or fancy one, as far I myself I've one bought this year and got clear was a cheap standar car, no bad or excellent at all, but it turned out to be a very good reliable car, super smooth to drive not as hard as the volskwagen jetta I've had before and being a better make, but this one comes out ahead on comfort, overall I'm happy with this car, is just what I was looking for and what I need.
The car is excellent! I was also thinking twice on how on earth am I going to get parts for Daewoo since they are no longer in the US. Then the Chevy Aveo comes out and the Suzuki Reno in the US, which are rebadged, Daewoo Kalos and the Daewoo Lecetti in europe also the Reno is called the Chevy Optra in Canada. The Chevy Aveo has a 1.6L engine the same as the Lanos. This solves engine parts problems.
I bought this car new with a/c, auto & a few other small things for $6,500! It feels like a cheap car but it was cheap. Not bad for the money though. It's roomy, comfortable, with decent pep.
THis is a really great car. It's unfortunate that they dont make them in the US anymore. I havent had a single problem with it ever. If they were still made here I would buy another in a heart beat!
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|105 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Sport 2dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|105 hp @ 5800 rpm
The least-expensive 2002 Daewoo Lanos is the 2002 Daewoo Lanos S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $9,199.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $9,199
- Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,999
More about the 2002 Daewoo Lanos
Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos Overview
The Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos is offered in the following submodels: Lanos Hatchback, Lanos Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Daewoo Lanos and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Lanos 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Lanos.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Daewoo Lanos and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Lanos featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Daewoo Lanos for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Daewoo Lanos.
Can't find a new 2002 Daewoo Lanoss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Daewoo Lanos for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,842.
Find a new Daewoo for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,384.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Daewoo lease specials
