Used 2000 Chrysler Voyager Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
