Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,743
|$3,518
|$3,946
|Clean
|$2,498
|$3,208
|$3,598
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,588
|$2,902
|Rough
|$1,519
|$1,969
|$2,205
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,166
|$3,127
|$3,654
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,852
|$3,331
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,301
|$2,687
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,750
|$2,042
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,027
|$2,893
|$3,368
|Clean
|$1,846
|$2,638
|$3,071
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,129
|$2,477
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,619
|$1,882
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,383
|$4,017
|Clean
|$2,025
|$3,085
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,489
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,894
|$2,245
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,249
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,051
|$2,385
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,655
|$1,923
|Rough
|$875
|$1,259
|$1,462
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,693
|$3,851
|$4,486
|Clean
|$2,452
|$3,512
|$4,090
|Average
|$1,971
|$2,834
|$3,298
|Rough
|$1,491
|$2,156
|$2,507
Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,515
|$2,934
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,294
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,285
|$1,851
|$2,157
|Rough
|$971
|$1,408
|$1,639