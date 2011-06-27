Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Love/Hate relationship with my Cruiser
I bought this car from a coworker after some financial difficulty forced me to get rid of a car with a payment. I paid $1500 for it, so thankfully I didn't spend much up front. The previous owners had not driven it for a few months, so they put a new battery in it for me. For the first few months, I really had no complaints. The car definitely showed its age (it was 11 years old with about 120k miles on it when I got it), as the interior was pretty worn out and the bumpers were faded, but overall the car looked good for its age. I noticed one day that my air condition started blowing hot and looked at the dash and saw my car was overheating while sitting at a stoplight. Took it to my mechanic and he replaced the radiator, after telling me that I should probably get rid of this car, as they are notorious for radiator and cooling system issues. I wish I had taken his advice. I'm currently on my 5th radiator, and I've had the thermostat, the radiator cap, the fan, the fan switch, numerous sensors and wirings, two batteries, new tires, and an alternator replaced. The car still overheats, and I have to keep antifreeze with me at all times. My mechanic believes it's leaking out through the head gasket, so it's most likely torn to shreds. The A/C went out completely last summer, and the compressor has a massive hole in it. I've spent about $5000 on a $1500 car to keep it running. Now, for the good things. Honestly, I enjoy driving my car. It's comfy and roomy. I drive in town and on long drives (1+ hours) and my legs don't get tired like if I'm driving a car. I enjoy that it sits up a bit higher than most cars, so it's much easier to get in and out of each day. It's quite fun to drive, and has plenty of power for a car it's size. The car has tons of extras and options, like a moon roof, PW/PL, tilt/cruise, premium radio, and heated seats (which is super nice in the winter). It's not loud driving it on the highway, and it drives very smoothly. It handles snow and ice like a champ. I am looking into getting a more reliable vehicle quite soon, but in a way I'm sad to get rid of my little headache of a car. It's not very reliable, but in so many other ways, it's a perfect fit. Be wary buying a used PT Cruiser. They have lots of issues among all the model years it was produced. If you need a reliable daily driver and don't have time or money for frequent repairs or breakdowns, I'd avoid it. If you're looking for a fun car to drive or as a second car to play around with, go for it.
bought 02 Pt Cruiser base used
I wanted the PT since it first came out. I got a used (11K miles ) base , 5 spd, ac, combo cassette -cd player, fog lights, privacy glass. Drove it for 33K miles. replaced front wiper motor under warranty. 18 mpg ( city ) 35 (hwy) never added oil. Suede interior much classier than the no-stain interior in my 07 PT. gauges set too deep in dash to be read in sunlight. GREAT STYLING.
Absolutely loved this car?
I had a 2002 Pt Cruiser Limited addition automatic. It was my first car after turning 16. It wasn't my first choice, but I fell in love with it. We purchased it from a dealership in 2013 from where I live. Gas mileage was ok. dashboard did crack in several places. The only other problem I had was my timing belt went out. It's durability is amazing. I ended up having a few accidents in it before I totaled it when a deer hit me. It drove so smoothly. I totaled it with 119,000 miles on it. It was great while I had it.
230k still running strong
Bought it used from a friend with 12k on it. The only things I have had to do is timing belt, three clutch's, three crankshaft sensors, radiator fan, front bushings and the rear crank for the stabilizer. Other than that just change the oil and brakes. This car has never left me stranded. Fun to drive, very comfortable. To me this is all just maintenance and part of owning a car. Next week I'm changing the timing belt again cause it's that time. Going for 300k.
Loved this car but...
This was my first car. 2002 pt cruiser touring edition, automatic transmission. I LOVED this car, I bought it at 127,000 miles. Did awesome in the snow, and on long trips. Once my car hit 160,000 miles it went to shit. The timing belt went out which was around 1,000 dollars to fix. We ended up putting over $2,000 into it, then 6 months later it broke down again. Then 3 months later it broke down again. OVerall it was a good car until the miles got up there. Also has a horrible resale value. The value decreases very quickly. If it has low miles its a great car. Very roomy.
