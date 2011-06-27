Estimated values
2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$1,752
|$2,120
|Clean
|$944
|$1,555
|$1,883
|Average
|$699
|$1,161
|$1,410
|Rough
|$454
|$767
|$937
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,865
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,655
|$1,990
|Average
|$766
|$1,236
|$1,490
|Rough
|$498
|$817
|$990
Estimated values
2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$2,092
|$2,516
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,857
|$2,235
|Average
|$854
|$1,387
|$1,674
|Rough
|$555
|$916
|$1,112