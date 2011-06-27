1991 Chrysler Le Baron Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No major changes for the 1991 Chrysler LeBaron.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
bud,02/27/2006
I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is.
Erin O'Connell,05/03/2002
I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!
vette lover,07/29/2009
I have owned this car for 2 years and had no major problems with it. It is the only front wheel drive car that i have ever owned that does burnouts. The powerful v6 engine delivers, even with 113,000 original miles. I plan to keep this car for many more years.
Johnnie C,12/19/2002
my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
