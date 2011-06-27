  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Chrysler Le Baron Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Le Baron for Sale
List Price Estimate
$650 - $1,671
Used Le Baron for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No major changes for the 1991 Chrysler LeBaron.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chrysler Le Baron.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

little hot rod
bud,02/27/2006
I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is.
My Ruby Red Convertable
Erin O'Connell,05/03/2002
I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!
1991 chrysler lebaron sedan 4 door
vette lover,07/29/2009
I have owned this car for 2 years and had no major problems with it. It is the only front wheel drive car that i have ever owned that does burnouts. The powerful v6 engine delivers, even with 113,000 original miles. I plan to keep this car for many more years.
New hottness from Old and busted
Johnnie C,12/19/2002
my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Chrysler Le Baron
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chrysler Le Baron

Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Overview

The Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron is offered in the following submodels: Le Baron Sedan, Le Baron Coupe, Le Baron Convertible. Available styles include GTC Turbo 2dr Convertible, Highline 2dr Convertible, Highline 2dr Coupe, Premium LX 2dr Coupe, GTC 2dr Coupe, GTC Turbo 2dr Coupe, Highline Turbo 2dr Convertible, Highline Turbo 2dr Coupe, Premium LX 2dr Convertible, GTC 2dr Convertible, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chrysler Le Barons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chrysler Le Baron for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron.

Can't find a used 1991 Chrysler Le Barons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Le Baron for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,532.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,268.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Le Baron for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,519.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,243.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chrysler Le Baron?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Le Baron lease specials

Related Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles