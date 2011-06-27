my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart

