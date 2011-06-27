I was reluctant to pay $1,400 for the 1994 LeBaron with 110,000 miles. But I'm sure glad I did! What a super reliable car. Cheap to fix, good pick up (love the v6), good on hills, in the snow (with snow tires), and it just keeps going and going. The only problem is that the bottom has finally rusted out. Everything is leaking. I think if we had been able to garage it we would have gotten more out of it. But the engine goes nice and quiet and the ride is smooth. Not stellar on gas but it's great in the winter. I would buy a well maintained one again in a heartbeat. I'll be sad when this one goes.

