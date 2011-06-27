  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1993 Chrysler Le Baron Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Le Baron for Sale
List Price Estimate
$651 - $1,676
Used Le Baron for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The turbocharged engine is dropped and a new grille is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chrysler Le Baron.

5(35%)
4(41%)
3(11%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.0
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car I've ever had!!
Mary,12/31/2009
I bought my little beauty, used, in 2004. The sleek body style caught my eye. I had no idea what an excellent car I was getting! No mechanical problems or anything, other than your typical age-related. Even then, the cost to repair/replace those parts {water pump & alternator} were very inexpensive. This car is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I usually get bored with a vehicle after a year or so & *trade up*. But there's no way I'll give up my LeBaron. It's sturdy, dependable, easy to work on, gets great gas mileage, runs like a champ & really gets the looks & compliments! Eventually she'll need a new engine and/or tranny, yes, but I'll replace them.
No Problems
Dane,05/16/2010
my Car is well over 80,000 miles. and i have had no problems but a small rip on my top. but even that is easy to fix, in fact, i just decided to buy a whole new top altogether and found it not too expensive at all ! great pickup speed. great top end speed. totally reliable, smooth ride.
LeBaron Base convertible
jim,03/16/2010
Bought the LeB. w/ 52K mi. It now has 100K and I've had no problems at all. No oil burn, no leaks, everything works well. I'm a believer in preventive, rather than breakdown maintenance, and it has always paid off.
I'd get another.
Stephanie,09/30/2008
I was reluctant to pay $1,400 for the 1994 LeBaron with 110,000 miles. But I'm sure glad I did! What a super reliable car. Cheap to fix, good pick up (love the v6), good on hills, in the snow (with snow tires), and it just keeps going and going. The only problem is that the bottom has finally rusted out. Everything is leaking. I think if we had been able to garage it we would have gotten more out of it. But the engine goes nice and quiet and the ride is smooth. Not stellar on gas but it's great in the winter. I would buy a well maintained one again in a heartbeat. I'll be sad when this one goes.
See all 17 reviews of the 1993 Chrysler Le Baron
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chrysler Le Baron

Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Overview

The Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron is offered in the following submodels: Le Baron Sedan, Le Baron Coupe, Le Baron Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, GTC 2dr Coupe, LE 4dr Sedan, LX 2dr Convertible, GTC 2dr Convertible, LX 2dr Coupe, and Landau 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chrysler Le Barons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chrysler Le Baron for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron.

Can't find a used 1993 Chrysler Le Barons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Le Baron for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,562.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,648.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Le Baron for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,127.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chrysler Le Baron?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Le Baron lease specials

Related Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles