This is my third car. My second Chrysler. My first Chrysler was a 91 Sundance that was recently totaled in an accident. My uncle had been trying to sell this car to my parents for 450 but since it was for me he charged 200. I just got it and ill tell ya, I don't think I would have gone with a different car. I absolutely love this car. It's so much like my old one yet so much better even though its a year older. It's all white with red interior. It might be 17 yrs old but for an 18 yr old college student you can't ask for a better running or more fun to drive car!!! My friend is 19 yrs old and she thinks it has too much power for her because its a V6. I love the power output!

