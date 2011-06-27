1990 Chrysler Le Baron Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,896
1990 Highlights
The LeBaron hatchback is dropped, moving the Chrysler coupe and convertible closer to enthusiast respectability. A new V6 engine is introduced offering smoother operation than the raspy turbo. Speaking of turbos, the next generation turbo is released for the LeBaron; horsepower figures are the same but turbo lag is reduced. A LeBaron Sedan is reintroduced this year with a 3.0-liter engine and room for six.
robslilangel,07/05/2002
there was no place for me to put in a review about an 89 lebaron, so this is the closest i could find. my lebaron has 178,000 miles on it and its still a reliable car. it is great on gas and considering its age i think its decent looking and kind of cute. i have never had any major problems. normal wear and tear, but that is it.
Henry Blewett,02/07/2003
No '87 so here goes. Beautiful car, but low mileage (80000) and stuff is starting wear out with age, not use. All of it is convienece, not driveability. Love the digital speedometer, but it has problems. Not very comfy, but the seats are in immaculate condition. Very reliable, and looks very sharp. Since it is ancient, it must be treated nice, although when you wanna get up and go, just puss that gas and let the turbo do the rest.
Jan,01/17/2008
I love the car. I wish it could get better gas mileage though. But it's a great car, comfortable, plenty of space inside. The truck size is great too.
Tina,06/01/2008
This is my third car. My second Chrysler. My first Chrysler was a 91 Sundance that was recently totaled in an accident. My uncle had been trying to sell this car to my parents for 450 but since it was for me he charged 200. I just got it and ill tell ya, I don't think I would have gone with a different car. I absolutely love this car. It's so much like my old one yet so much better even though its a year older. It's all white with red interior. It might be 17 yrs old but for an 18 yr old college student you can't ask for a better running or more fun to drive car!!! My friend is 19 yrs old and she thinks it has too much power for her because its a V6. I love the power output!
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
174 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
