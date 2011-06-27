Close

The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

Check out this very nice rare low mileage 1990 Chrysler TC By Maserati! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including a 3.0L V6, Hard and Soft Top, Automatic Transmission, Leather, Power Top, Infinity Stereo, Power Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store it at our location. If you would like to see it in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112 It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZC2FS1203LB206410

Stock: 206410

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2020