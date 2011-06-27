Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews
little hot rod
I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is.
My Ruby Red Convertable
I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!
1991 chrysler lebaron sedan 4 door
I have owned this car for 2 years and had no major problems with it. It is the only front wheel drive car that i have ever owned that does burnouts. The powerful v6 engine delivers, even with 113,000 original miles. I plan to keep this car for many more years.
New hottness from Old and busted
my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart
fuel champ
For a car that is 17 years old it is one great ride. Fuel economy is outstanding, performance is off the charts, having owned vettes and quiet a few muscle car, so it's hard to believe how good this red bullet drives.
