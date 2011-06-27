  1. Home
Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews

little hot rod

bud, 02/27/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is.

My Ruby Red Convertable

Erin O'Connell, 05/03/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!

1991 chrysler lebaron sedan 4 door

vette lover, 07/29/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 2 years and had no major problems with it. It is the only front wheel drive car that i have ever owned that does burnouts. The powerful v6 engine delivers, even with 113,000 original miles. I plan to keep this car for many more years.

New hottness from Old and busted

Johnnie C, 12/19/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart

fuel champ

hot rod, 04/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a car that is 17 years old it is one great ride. Fuel economy is outstanding, performance is off the charts, having owned vettes and quiet a few muscle car, so it's hard to believe how good this red bullet drives.

