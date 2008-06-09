  1. Home
Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron

1995 Chrysler Le Baron
List Price Estimate
$933 - $2,399
Consumer Rating
(15)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chrysler Le Baron years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The last of the K-Cars, the LeBaron convertible rides into the sunset in GTC trim.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron.

5 star reviews: 53%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission
  • seats
  • towing
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • oil
  • interior
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, Fun time drop top
Rbabbs,

Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored.

5 out of 5 stars, Good, yet strange offering from Chrysler
Gazdatronik,

Fantastic, all-white color scheme looks clean and modern despite being a 20 year old design. Long hood/short deck certainly pulls off the luxury sport look, power everything, radio that will take your head off, Bottom-end guts for days, 28mpg on an auto trans!

4.125 out of 5 stars, love my rag-top
vinny,

I love this car. Just bought it in midsummer, wanted a convertible for years. As an older, domestic car in large supply it is fairly cheap. Look for this model with a new tranny (bad history). I have been putting 70 miles round trip on this car regularly with no problems.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Best deal
Lejour,

This is one of my most favoured cars. The leather interior and unique styling gets a lot of attention. These cars are scarce here and people are really interested when they come around. The V6 makes a somewhat exotic sound with a p-flow and is quite quick.

Features & Specs

GTC 2dr Convertible features & specs
GTC 2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Chrysler Le Baron a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 Le Baron both on the road and at the track. The Le Baron gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. The Le Baron has 9.2 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Chrysler Le Baron reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Le Baron is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Le Baron.

Is the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron a good car?

Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 Le Baron is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1995 Chrysler Le Baron?

The least-expensive 1995 Chrysler Le Baron is the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron GTC 2dr Convertible.

Other versions include:

    What are the different models of Chrysler Le Baron?

    Le Baron variants include GTC 2dr Convertible.

    Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron Overview

    The Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron is offered in the following submodels: Le Baron Convertible. Available styles include GTC 2dr Convertible.

    What do people think of the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron?

    Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Le Baron 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Chrysler Le Baron?

    Which 1995 Chrysler Le Barons are available in my area?

    Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron.

    Can't find a new 1995 Chrysler Le Barons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chrysler Le Baron for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,803.

    Find a new Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,404.

