I've always loved these convertibles and picked one up a 92 cheap in 2005 for my daughter to destroy while learning to drive. She didn't like it and it sat for a year at the side of the house. I started driving it instead of my V10 3/4 ton to save fuel on non truck runs. And it was fun! Junk yards abound with these and other models with common parts. I've spent idle time picking out better parts from wrecks and have basically rebuilt this car. This car is simple to work on and improve. Nobody pimps these cars out. So I am! 1 inch lowering kit, fresh stock paint, upgraded chrome, interior swap from other similar year Chrysler models, Chev Z24 16 inch rims. 225,000kms and going strong!

