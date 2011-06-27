  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1992 Chrysler Le Baron Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Antilock brakes become an available option on the 1992 LeBaron. A transmission interlock also joins the list of safety equipment. Designed to keep the car from being started while in gear, the interlock requires that the clutch be fully depressed before the car will start. This year there are three trim levels available for the LeBaron, including a Landau and base model that have a 100-horsepower four-cylinder engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chrysler Le Baron.

5(29%)
4(59%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good fun for little coin!
hondast1300,01/20/2013
I've always loved these convertibles and picked one up a 92 cheap in 2005 for my daughter to destroy while learning to drive. She didn't like it and it sat for a year at the side of the house. I started driving it instead of my V10 3/4 ton to save fuel on non truck runs. And it was fun! Junk yards abound with these and other models with common parts. I've spent idle time picking out better parts from wrecks and have basically rebuilt this car. This car is simple to work on and improve. Nobody pimps these cars out. So I am! 1 inch lowering kit, fresh stock paint, upgraded chrome, interior swap from other similar year Chrysler models, Chev Z24 16 inch rims. 225,000kms and going strong!
My 1992 LeBaron Rocks!
SKRJeff,12/19/2002
I bought my LeBaron used with 311,000k's on it, the car was maintained and was look after very good by the previous owner. I have done nothing to it and it works beautifully, Love the style and the 3.0L rocks and is a very high performance motor to say the least, I love it and plan to keep it for some time.
Love the Car!
Dean,02/09/2010
This has been a great car, heavy and sturdy, can stand outside of the car and turn the car on even starts up with no problem after months in winter storage. The car has power, my daughter raced it against a Mustang and won. This car is easy to take care of regarding maintenance, and is easy on gas usage which is very nice. The only thing that I wish it had was a drink holder. After all these years it runs great, looks great and we still have a blast driving around with the top down, that is the only way to go.
1 Fun Ride
popppppz,07/24/2007
Very simple to work on, parts arent to expenisive compared to other more expensive convertibles, looks just as good as a new bmw convertible, not very expensive to own or buy, little bit of muscle, not to bad on gas, reliable, not the best car for long trips due to not enough back seat leg room still bigger than most in its class
See all 17 reviews of the 1992 Chrysler Le Baron
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
100 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
152 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
