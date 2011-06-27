  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
1994 Chrysler Le Baron Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chrysler Le Baron for Sale
List Price Estimate
$676 - $1,739
Used Le Baron for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The two-door coupe is cancelled, leaving the convertible and sedan in place. The 100-horsepower four-cylinder engine is dropped, leaving the 141-horsepower V6 as the sole power plant.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chrysler Le Baron.

5(38%)
4(38%)
3(24%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wouldn't quit
mr.Devon,11/08/2010
i bought this car as my first car during high school. it had 163k miles on it. still looked decent. i put this car through hell! weekly trips to the beach, hours of driving. this car refused to die! after 2 months it started blowing serious smoke, head gasket. kept driving! just added oil every other week. the convertible was nice in SoCal., i definately drove the car with style. not too many out there, def. a head turner. if you have the chance to get one with lower miles get it, it will run forever, even on its dieing leg it can still be sold and continue on the road.
Good Car, but treat her nice
DeCaY,01/09/2010
LeBaron was my first car. I got with 88,000 miles on it. Its a good car, and is extremely comfortable. I almost didn't mind traffic. Good performance and very good gas mileage which I didn't expect, but that baby won't die in a pinch, and weather never effected it. Not too fast, I topped out at 94, which is still not too bad. Watch out for Serpentine Belt, and Transaxle gasket leaks. If you can get a nice one for 2,000 or lower I very much encourage you to do so.
Fun car
Joe,10/04/2010
I bought my Lebaron with 98,000 miles and now have 149,000. It has been a great car and I have replaced parts mostly out of precaution. I do an average of 40 to 50,000 miles a yr. The oil gets changed every 3 to 4 weeks. If you can find one with the 3.0 V6 go for it and enjoy it.
I love it, even though it's not great
Night rider,04/11/2002
I bought my car my senior year in high school, even though my dad thought it was a bad idea. I loved it, until my transmission went out, then the oxygen sensor went bad, and so forth. It stalls once in a while, but it's cute, and that's all that mattered to me. It's fast, it's a convertible, I thought it was great. Today, I would not have bought it, and occasionally I regret my decision. I know owe more than what it's worth. So trying to get rid of it will be hard.
See all 21 reviews of the 1994 Chrysler Le Baron
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
