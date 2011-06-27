i bought this car as my first car during high school. it had 163k miles on it. still looked decent. i put this car through hell! weekly trips to the beach, hours of driving. this car refused to die! after 2 months it started blowing serious smoke, head gasket. kept driving! just added oil every other week. the convertible was nice in SoCal., i definately drove the car with style. not too many out there, def. a head turner. if you have the chance to get one with lower miles get it, it will run forever, even on its dieing leg it can still be sold and continue on the road.

