Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews

2.7 L engine failure TanyaB , 06/23/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car 6 years ago and was very pleased with it at first. A very nice ride and handled nicely in bad weather. For the most part, it had been a good car. Then, out of nowhere the check engine light came on and before we could get it in to the shop, the car completely died. Our mechanic told us that it was complete engine failure due to oil sludge. Keep in mind, the car doesn't even have 90,000 miles on it yet and oil was changed regularly. I have since found out by doing some research that Chrysler vehicles with the 2.7 L engine are prone to major engine issues even at relatively low mileage due to defects in engine design. Do some research before buying!

I love my Concorde Ltd mhjjr , 11/24/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a replacement for a 1999 LHS. I am extremely satisified with my new auto. I has the standard features I wanted and fully expect this auto to be as trouble-free as my 1999 LHS which I traded in at 74,000 miles.

Disappointed Dan , 09/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 29,000 miles on it and have had it in the shop several times and have just now reached 39,000 miles. Several evaporative emisson problems and now a shifting sensor/valve in the transmission. I bought this car because the '97 LHS I had was such a pleasure to own. We may just have ended our love affair with Chrysler!

Used comfort comes at a price, over and over again Computer Guy , 01/16/2017 LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful The Chrysler Concorde is fairly stylish for a sedan. The huge windshield and low hood is great. I've owned this car for 5 years and put 75,000 of the 175,000 on the odometer. I the past 5 years I've replace the TRANSMISSION (twice) and the ALTERNATOR. The other parts were just due to normal wear and tear, and those being the brakes, tires, wheels, headlights (excessively foggy), windshield, battery, and two radiator reservoirs bottles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value