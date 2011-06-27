Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$1,990
|$2,227
|Clean
|$1,375
|$1,771
|$1,984
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,335
|$1,500
|Rough
|$684
|$898
|$1,015
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,891
|$2,194
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,684
|$1,955
|Average
|$884
|$1,269
|$1,477
|Rough
|$587
|$854
|$1,000
Estimated values
2003 Chrysler Concorde Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,792
|$4,690
|Clean
|$1,872
|$3,376
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,402
|$2,544
|$3,159
|Rough
|$932
|$1,712
|$2,138