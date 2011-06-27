Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Cirrus LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$2,015
|$2,601
|Clean
|$824
|$1,769
|$2,283
|Average
|$590
|$1,277
|$1,647
|Rough
|$356
|$785
|$1,011
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Cirrus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,876
|$2,420
|Clean
|$771
|$1,647
|$2,124
|Average
|$552
|$1,189
|$1,533
|Rough
|$333
|$731
|$941