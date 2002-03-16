Used 1996 Chrysler Cirrus for Sale Near Me

I have just learned that our Cirrus with only 30,000 miles is in need of it's THIRD HEAD GASKET REPLACEMENT . Yes..THIRD! I called Chrysler and all they are going to do is charge us a % to have the head gasket replaced again.. and by the way, there IS NO GAURENTEE that the $$$ we put into it will be the end. After searching the web, I have learned the Chrysler Cirrus has te same engine as the Neon.. yes.. the neon which is known to have head gasket troubles.. and of course Chrysler DOES NOT stand behind their cars..Thank you Chrysler... And I hope this will help a future buyer from being scammed as we were.

