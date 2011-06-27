  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300M
  4. Used 2001 Chrysler 300M
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Chrysler 300M Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 300M
5(79%)4(14%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
66 reviews
Write a review
See all 300MS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,003 - $2,409
Used 300M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

owned since 2005 and still in love

Jess, 02/16/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2001 300m since mid-2005 and I have loved almost every minute of it. The car is super comfortable which is nice as we travel down south a couple times a year from MN. I say almost because I feel the handling on our snow/ice roads was not the best prior to the purchase of my snow tires. Now it's been as good as a FWD vehicle could be. But I also had my first real issue with the car with the drivetrain (or drive shaft, I can't recall) going out. Lucky for me I know a great mechanic with a garage so it didn't cost me a fortune to fix. The worst part was it went out 300 miles from home on I-29 on a blustery (okay, for anyone that's been to SD - WINDY!!) winter day in SD. Fortunately the vehicle still ran so we were warm, even if we couldn't go anywhere. I'm still fortunate with only 130,000 miles on it, but I've been very happy with the vehicle considering the price paid and how reliable it's been for me. I'm now looking for something larger with my son and family, and have my heart set on a GMC Acadia (I am NOT getting a mini-van!) for the ease of getting to the 3rd row for my dog (not having to fold down seats or jump over a center console). Unfortunately the reviews are very poor so it sparked me to post a positive one for my very reliable, yet 15 year old, Chrysler 300m. I often find people only post negative reviews, and don't take the time to post positive ones. I'll be sad to pass it along to a new family but I know from my experience, it'll take good care of them!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Perfect Car!!

briangriffin1, 06/24/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Just got mine last year and has had no problems a whatsoever and it has 234,765 Miles on it and still looks great and has still got 30MPG city and 34MPG hwy

Report Abuse

Lou's 300M

Lou's 300M, 11/04/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car reminds me of some of the old time luxury cars. Had to replace two front door speakers $180.00 for the pair. At 30,000 all dash board functions went to key off position and would not return $800.00. I now have rust on the tip of the hood. To replace with OEM will cost about $2000.00. Sounds like a lot but keep in mind that this car has 90,000 miles on it and a is 10 years old. That comes to only $200.00 per year. Try to buy a new and equivalent for that money. I am going to do what ever work is needed to this car and will still have a great looking, riding, reliable car for years to come. BTW this car still turns heads when I drive down the streets and highway. Regards Lou

Report Abuse

A must

donald45, 11/10/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

10years old and has 171k and it is amazing. The car is fast, safe, and has plenty of room im a big guy and I fit anywere in car with plenty of room. one of my speakers rattles, a crack in the passenger side dashbord and a few blemishes of the exterior from rocks and a bad hailstorm is the only things this car shows for its age. ive lost maby 2mpg and thats not to bad had to replace a cracked water pump and a belt but this car is going to last me for quite some time and i will be buying another 300m.

Report Abuse

Awesome 12 Year Old Car Still Going!

briangriffin1, 10/22/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is awesome! 12 years old and still going haven't seen the check engine light in a year (was on for a oil change overdue). Was in the shop once for a new battery (which was a stock '01). Stock parts excellent acceleration and no road noise 169,598 miles on it. Would buy again and recommend! Nothing but good on this end!

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 300MS for sale

Related Used 2001 Chrysler 300M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles