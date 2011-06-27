Used 2001 Chrysler 300M Consumer Reviews

owned since 2005 and still in love Jess , 02/16/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned my 2001 300m since mid-2005 and I have loved almost every minute of it. The car is super comfortable which is nice as we travel down south a couple times a year from MN. I say almost because I feel the handling on our snow/ice roads was not the best prior to the purchase of my snow tires. Now it's been as good as a FWD vehicle could be. But I also had my first real issue with the car with the drivetrain (or drive shaft, I can't recall) going out. Lucky for me I know a great mechanic with a garage so it didn't cost me a fortune to fix. The worst part was it went out 300 miles from home on I-29 on a blustery (okay, for anyone that's been to SD - WINDY!!) winter day in SD. Fortunately the vehicle still ran so we were warm, even if we couldn't go anywhere. I'm still fortunate with only 130,000 miles on it, but I've been very happy with the vehicle considering the price paid and how reliable it's been for me. I'm now looking for something larger with my son and family, and have my heart set on a GMC Acadia (I am NOT getting a mini-van!) for the ease of getting to the 3rd row for my dog (not having to fold down seats or jump over a center console). Unfortunately the reviews are very poor so it sparked me to post a positive one for my very reliable, yet 15 year old, Chrysler 300m. I often find people only post negative reviews, and don't take the time to post positive ones. I'll be sad to pass it along to a new family but I know from my experience, it'll take good care of them! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Car!! briangriffin1 , 06/24/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just got mine last year and has had no problems a whatsoever and it has 234,765 Miles on it and still looks great and has still got 30MPG city and 34MPG hwy Report Abuse

Lou's 300M Lou's 300M , 11/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car reminds me of some of the old time luxury cars. Had to replace two front door speakers $180.00 for the pair. At 30,000 all dash board functions went to key off position and would not return $800.00. I now have rust on the tip of the hood. To replace with OEM will cost about $2000.00. Sounds like a lot but keep in mind that this car has 90,000 miles on it and a is 10 years old. That comes to only $200.00 per year. Try to buy a new and equivalent for that money. I am going to do what ever work is needed to this car and will still have a great looking, riding, reliable car for years to come. BTW this car still turns heads when I drive down the streets and highway. Regards Lou Report Abuse

A must donald45 , 11/10/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 10years old and has 171k and it is amazing. The car is fast, safe, and has plenty of room im a big guy and I fit anywere in car with plenty of room. one of my speakers rattles, a crack in the passenger side dashbord and a few blemishes of the exterior from rocks and a bad hailstorm is the only things this car shows for its age. ive lost maby 2mpg and thats not to bad had to replace a cracked water pump and a belt but this car is going to last me for quite some time and i will be buying another 300m. Report Abuse