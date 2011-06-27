Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 S V6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,093
|$5,691
|$6,784
|Clean
|$3,805
|$5,296
|$6,297
|Average
|$3,229
|$4,506
|$5,324
|Rough
|$2,653
|$3,716
|$4,350
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,837
|$6,559
|$7,740
|Clean
|$4,497
|$6,103
|$7,185
|Average
|$3,816
|$5,193
|$6,074
|Rough
|$3,135
|$4,282
|$4,964
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,319
|$5,996
|$7,142
|Clean
|$4,016
|$5,580
|$6,630
|Average
|$3,408
|$4,747
|$5,605
|Rough
|$2,800
|$3,915
|$4,580
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,220
|$12,982
|$15,545
|Clean
|$8,571
|$12,081
|$14,430
|Average
|$7,274
|$10,278
|$12,200
|Rough
|$5,977
|$8,476
|$9,969
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,173
|$5,705
|$6,755
|Clean
|$3,880
|$5,309
|$6,271
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,517
|$5,301
|Rough
|$2,705
|$3,725
|$4,332
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,129
|$5,657
|$6,703
|Clean
|$3,839
|$5,264
|$6,222
|Average
|$3,258
|$4,479
|$5,261
|Rough
|$2,677
|$3,693
|$4,299
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 C HEMI 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,520
|$6,364
|$7,622
|Clean
|$4,202
|$5,922
|$7,075
|Average
|$3,566
|$5,039
|$5,981
|Rough
|$2,930
|$4,155
|$4,888
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,619
|$6,358
|$7,548
|Clean
|$4,294
|$5,916
|$7,006
|Average
|$3,644
|$5,034
|$5,923
|Rough
|$2,994
|$4,151
|$4,840
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 S V8 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$7,011
|$8,403
|Clean
|$4,617
|$6,524
|$7,800
|Average
|$3,918
|$5,551
|$6,595
|Rough
|$3,219
|$4,577
|$5,389
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,388
|$6,210
|$7,451
|Clean
|$4,080
|$5,779
|$6,917
|Average
|$3,462
|$4,917
|$5,848
|Rough
|$2,845
|$4,054
|$4,779
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,354
|$4,518
|$5,316
|Clean
|$3,118
|$4,204
|$4,935
|Average
|$2,646
|$3,577
|$4,172
|Rough
|$2,174
|$2,950
|$3,409