Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,828
|$27,496
|$29,558
|Clean
|$23,583
|$26,089
|$27,968
|Average
|$21,094
|$23,273
|$24,788
|Rough
|$18,605
|$20,457
|$21,609
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,232
|$14,225
|$15,722
|Clean
|$11,619
|$13,497
|$14,876
|Average
|$10,392
|$12,040
|$13,185
|Rough
|$9,166
|$10,583
|$11,494
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,622
|$17,739
|$19,348
|Clean
|$14,839
|$16,831
|$18,308
|Average
|$13,273
|$15,015
|$16,226
|Rough
|$11,707
|$13,198
|$14,145
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,435
|$15,694
|$17,389
|Clean
|$12,762
|$14,891
|$16,454
|Average
|$11,415
|$13,283
|$14,583
|Rough
|$10,068
|$11,676
|$12,713
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,089
|$17,275
|$18,929
|Clean
|$14,333
|$16,390
|$17,910
|Average
|$12,820
|$14,621
|$15,874
|Rough
|$11,307
|$12,852
|$13,838