Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,828$27,496$29,558
Clean$23,583$26,089$27,968
Average$21,094$23,273$24,788
Rough$18,605$20,457$21,609
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,232$14,225$15,722
Clean$11,619$13,497$14,876
Average$10,392$12,040$13,185
Rough$9,166$10,583$11,494
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,622$17,739$19,348
Clean$14,839$16,831$18,308
Average$13,273$15,015$16,226
Rough$11,707$13,198$14,145
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,435$15,694$17,389
Clean$12,762$14,891$16,454
Average$11,415$13,283$14,583
Rough$10,068$11,676$12,713
Estimated values
2011 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,089$17,275$18,929
Clean$14,333$16,390$17,910
Average$12,820$14,621$15,874
Rough$11,307$12,852$13,838
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Porsche Cayenne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,497 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Cayenne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,497 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Porsche Cayenne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,497 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Porsche Cayenne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Porsche Cayenne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Porsche Cayenne ranges from $9,166 to $15,722, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Porsche Cayenne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.