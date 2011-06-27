Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 25th Anniversary 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,230
|$9,646
|$11,500
|Clean
|$5,502
|$8,542
|$10,188
|Average
|$4,046
|$6,333
|$7,566
|Rough
|$2,590
|$4,125
|$4,943
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,673
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,367
|$2,931
|Average
|$975
|$1,755
|$2,176
|Rough
|$624
|$1,143
|$1,422
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,516
|$4,125
|Clean
|$2,119
|$3,114
|$3,654
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,309
|$2,714
|Rough
|$998
|$1,504
|$1,773
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,891
|$8,290
|$10,129
|Clean
|$4,319
|$7,341
|$8,974
|Average
|$3,176
|$5,443
|$6,664
|Rough
|$2,033
|$3,545
|$4,354
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,485
|$4,149
|Clean
|$1,998
|$3,086
|$3,676
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,288
|$2,730
|Rough
|$940
|$1,490
|$1,783
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$1,949
|$2,104
|Clean
|$1,476
|$1,726
|$1,864
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,279
|$1,384
|Rough
|$695
|$833
|$904
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,597
|$8,091
|$9,980
|Clean
|$4,060
|$7,164
|$8,842
|Average
|$2,985
|$5,312
|$6,566
|Rough
|$1,911
|$3,460
|$4,290
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,604
|$7,906
|$9,692
|Clean
|$4,066
|$7,001
|$8,586
|Average
|$2,990
|$5,191
|$6,376
|Rough
|$1,914
|$3,381
|$4,166