Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,272
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,048
|$2,331
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,601
|$1,827
|Rough
|$856
|$1,154
|$1,322
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Aztek AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,346
|$2,641
|Clean
|$1,606
|$2,115
|$2,383
|Average
|$1,257
|$1,653
|$1,868
|Rough
|$909
|$1,191
|$1,352