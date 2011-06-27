Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,594
|$1,871
|Clean
|$961
|$1,406
|$1,650
|Average
|$698
|$1,029
|$1,208
|Rough
|$435
|$652
|$765
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,675
|$1,923
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,477
|$1,695
|Average
|$784
|$1,081
|$1,241
|Rough
|$489
|$685
|$786
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$2,008
|$2,284
|Clean
|$1,330
|$1,771
|$2,014
|Average
|$966
|$1,296
|$1,474
|Rough
|$602
|$821
|$934
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$1,842
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,624
|$1,841
|Average
|$896
|$1,189
|$1,347
|Rough
|$558
|$753
|$854