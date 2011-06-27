Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,076
|$2,407
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,831
|$2,122
|Average
|$945
|$1,340
|$1,553
|Rough
|$589
|$849
|$984
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,185
|$1,701
|$1,986
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,500
|$1,751
|Average
|$757
|$1,098
|$1,282
|Rough
|$472
|$696
|$812
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,068
|$2,396
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,823
|$2,113
|Average
|$940
|$1,334
|$1,547
|Rough
|$586
|$845
|$980
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,072
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,827
|$2,118
|Average
|$942
|$1,337
|$1,551
|Rough
|$587
|$847
|$983
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$1,707
|$1,993
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,505
|$1,758
|Average
|$760
|$1,101
|$1,287
|Rough
|$473
|$698
|$815
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Special 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$1,695
|$1,980
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,495
|$1,746
|Average
|$754
|$1,094
|$1,278
|Rough
|$470
|$693
|$810
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$1,744
|$2,036
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,538
|$1,796
|Average
|$775
|$1,125
|$1,314
|Rough
|$483
|$713
|$833