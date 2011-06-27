Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,277
|$2,589
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,009
|$2,286
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,475
|$1,680
|Rough
|$684
|$940
|$1,074
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,215
|$2,516
|Clean
|$1,471
|$1,955
|$2,221
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,435
|$1,632
|Rough
|$669
|$915
|$1,043