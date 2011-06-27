Estimated values
1991 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$609
|$1,356
|$1,763
|Clean
|$535
|$1,196
|$1,554
|Average
|$389
|$875
|$1,138
|Rough
|$242
|$554
|$721
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,381
|$1,763
|Clean
|$598
|$1,218
|$1,554
|Average
|$434
|$891
|$1,138
|Rough
|$271
|$565
|$721
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac 6000 SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$709
|$1,391
|$1,763
|Clean
|$624
|$1,227
|$1,554
|Average
|$453
|$898
|$1,138
|Rough
|$282
|$569
|$721