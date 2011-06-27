Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$113,618
|$115,809
|$118,762
|Clean
|$110,128
|$112,305
|$114,990
|Average
|$103,150
|$105,299
|$107,448
|Rough
|$96,171
|$98,292
|$99,905
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,250
|$58,110
|$61,359
|Clean
|$53,554
|$56,353
|$59,410
|Average
|$50,160
|$52,837
|$55,513
|Rough
|$46,766
|$49,321
|$51,616
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,306
|$76,249
|$84,717
|Clean
|$66,208
|$73,942
|$82,027
|Average
|$62,012
|$69,329
|$76,647
|Rough
|$57,817
|$64,716
|$71,266
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,816
|$67,625
|$70,884
|Clean
|$62,825
|$65,579
|$68,633
|Average
|$58,844
|$61,488
|$64,131
|Rough
|$54,863
|$57,397
|$59,629
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$112,210
|$114,374
|$117,291
|Clean
|$108,764
|$110,914
|$113,566
|Average
|$101,872
|$103,994
|$106,117
|Rough
|$94,979
|$97,074
|$98,668
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$93,450
|$104,318
|$115,903
|Clean
|$90,580
|$101,162
|$112,223
|Average
|$84,840
|$94,851
|$104,862
|Rough
|$79,100
|$88,539
|$97,501
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,301
|$77,667
|$80,548
|Clean
|$72,988
|$75,317
|$77,990
|Average
|$68,363
|$70,618
|$72,875
|Rough
|$63,738
|$65,919
|$67,759
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,374
|$72,977
|$81,081
|Clean
|$63,367
|$70,770
|$78,507
|Average
|$59,351
|$66,354
|$73,357
|Rough
|$55,336
|$61,939
|$68,208
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,710
|$71,178
|$79,136
|Clean
|$61,754
|$69,025
|$76,623
|Average
|$57,841
|$64,718
|$71,597
|Rough
|$53,927
|$60,412
|$66,571
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,885
|$61,734
|$64,995
|Clean
|$57,077
|$59,866
|$62,932
|Average
|$53,460
|$56,131
|$58,804
|Rough
|$49,843
|$52,396
|$54,676
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,840
|$84,398
|$87,514
|Clean
|$79,326
|$81,844
|$84,735
|Average
|$74,300
|$76,738
|$79,177
|Rough
|$69,273
|$71,632
|$73,619
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,488
|$78,685
|$87,424
|Clean
|$68,323
|$76,305
|$84,648
|Average
|$63,994
|$71,544
|$79,095
|Rough
|$59,664
|$66,784
|$73,543
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,328
|$77,454
|$86,114
|Clean
|$67,199
|$75,111
|$83,379
|Average
|$62,941
|$70,425
|$77,910
|Rough
|$58,682
|$65,739
|$72,441
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,887
|$57,921
|$64,354
|Clean
|$50,294
|$56,169
|$62,311
|Average
|$47,107
|$52,665
|$58,224
|Rough
|$43,920
|$49,160
|$54,136
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,754
|$65,586
|$72,870
|Clean
|$56,949
|$63,602
|$70,556
|Average
|$53,340
|$59,634
|$65,928
|Rough
|$49,732
|$55,666
|$61,300
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,508
|$65,312
|$72,566
|Clean
|$56,711
|$63,336
|$70,262
|Average
|$53,117
|$59,385
|$65,653
|Rough
|$49,524
|$55,433
|$61,044
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,125
|$63,963
|$67,226
|Clean
|$59,248
|$62,028
|$65,091
|Average
|$55,494
|$58,158
|$60,822
|Rough
|$51,739
|$54,288
|$56,552
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$99,939
|$111,653
|$124,136
|Clean
|$96,869
|$108,276
|$120,194
|Average
|$90,731
|$101,521
|$112,310
|Rough
|$84,592
|$94,765
|$104,426
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,478
|$58,581
|$65,087
|Clean
|$50,866
|$56,808
|$63,020
|Average
|$47,643
|$53,264
|$58,886
|Rough
|$44,420
|$49,720
|$54,752
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,156
|$70,501
|$78,331
|Clean
|$61,217
|$68,369
|$75,844
|Average
|$57,337
|$64,103
|$70,869
|Rough
|$53,458
|$59,838
|$65,894
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$87,506
|$90,218
|$93,528
|Clean
|$84,818
|$87,489
|$90,558
|Average
|$79,443
|$82,031
|$84,618
|Rough
|$74,069
|$76,573
|$78,678
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,184
|$78,344
|$81,023
|Clean
|$73,845
|$75,974
|$78,450
|Average
|$69,165
|$71,234
|$73,304
|Rough
|$64,486
|$66,494
|$68,158
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$102,595
|$114,622
|$127,435
|Clean
|$99,444
|$111,154
|$123,389
|Average
|$93,143
|$104,220
|$115,295
|Rough
|$86,841
|$97,285
|$107,202
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,870
|$62,367
|$69,293
|Clean
|$54,154
|$60,480
|$67,092
|Average
|$50,722
|$56,707
|$62,691
|Rough
|$47,290
|$52,933
|$58,291
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,130
|$67,123
|$74,578
|Clean
|$58,283
|$65,093
|$72,209
|Average
|$54,590
|$61,032
|$67,473
|Rough
|$50,897
|$56,970
|$62,737
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$86,587
|$96,736
|$107,551
|Clean
|$83,927
|$93,810
|$104,136
|Average
|$78,609
|$87,957
|$97,305
|Rough
|$73,291
|$82,104
|$90,475