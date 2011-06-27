  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$113,618$115,809$118,762
Clean$110,128$112,305$114,990
Average$103,150$105,299$107,448
Rough$96,171$98,292$99,905
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,250$58,110$61,359
Clean$53,554$56,353$59,410
Average$50,160$52,837$55,513
Rough$46,766$49,321$51,616
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,306$76,249$84,717
Clean$66,208$73,942$82,027
Average$62,012$69,329$76,647
Rough$57,817$64,716$71,266
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,816$67,625$70,884
Clean$62,825$65,579$68,633
Average$58,844$61,488$64,131
Rough$54,863$57,397$59,629
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$112,210$114,374$117,291
Clean$108,764$110,914$113,566
Average$101,872$103,994$106,117
Rough$94,979$97,074$98,668
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$93,450$104,318$115,903
Clean$90,580$101,162$112,223
Average$84,840$94,851$104,862
Rough$79,100$88,539$97,501
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,301$77,667$80,548
Clean$72,988$75,317$77,990
Average$68,363$70,618$72,875
Rough$63,738$65,919$67,759
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,374$72,977$81,081
Clean$63,367$70,770$78,507
Average$59,351$66,354$73,357
Rough$55,336$61,939$68,208
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,710$71,178$79,136
Clean$61,754$69,025$76,623
Average$57,841$64,718$71,597
Rough$53,927$60,412$66,571
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,885$61,734$64,995
Clean$57,077$59,866$62,932
Average$53,460$56,131$58,804
Rough$49,843$52,396$54,676
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,840$84,398$87,514
Clean$79,326$81,844$84,735
Average$74,300$76,738$79,177
Rough$69,273$71,632$73,619
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,488$78,685$87,424
Clean$68,323$76,305$84,648
Average$63,994$71,544$79,095
Rough$59,664$66,784$73,543
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,328$77,454$86,114
Clean$67,199$75,111$83,379
Average$62,941$70,425$77,910
Rough$58,682$65,739$72,441
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,887$57,921$64,354
Clean$50,294$56,169$62,311
Average$47,107$52,665$58,224
Rough$43,920$49,160$54,136
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,754$65,586$72,870
Clean$56,949$63,602$70,556
Average$53,340$59,634$65,928
Rough$49,732$55,666$61,300
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,508$65,312$72,566
Clean$56,711$63,336$70,262
Average$53,117$59,385$65,653
Rough$49,524$55,433$61,044
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,125$63,963$67,226
Clean$59,248$62,028$65,091
Average$55,494$58,158$60,822
Rough$51,739$54,288$56,552
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$99,939$111,653$124,136
Clean$96,869$108,276$120,194
Average$90,731$101,521$112,310
Rough$84,592$94,765$104,426
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,478$58,581$65,087
Clean$50,866$56,808$63,020
Average$47,643$53,264$58,886
Rough$44,420$49,720$54,752
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,156$70,501$78,331
Clean$61,217$68,369$75,844
Average$57,337$64,103$70,869
Rough$53,458$59,838$65,894
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$87,506$90,218$93,528
Clean$84,818$87,489$90,558
Average$79,443$82,031$84,618
Rough$74,069$76,573$78,678
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$76,184$78,344$81,023
Clean$73,845$75,974$78,450
Average$69,165$71,234$73,304
Rough$64,486$66,494$68,158
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$102,595$114,622$127,435
Clean$99,444$111,154$123,389
Average$93,143$104,220$115,295
Rough$86,841$97,285$107,202
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,870$62,367$69,293
Clean$54,154$60,480$67,092
Average$50,722$56,707$62,691
Rough$47,290$52,933$58,291
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,130$67,123$74,578
Clean$58,283$65,093$72,209
Average$54,590$61,032$67,473
Rough$50,897$56,970$62,737
Estimated values
2016 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$86,587$96,736$107,551
Clean$83,927$93,810$104,136
Average$78,609$87,957$97,305
Rough$73,291$82,104$90,475
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $50,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $56,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2016 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.