Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$2,363
|$2,637
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,163
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,346
|$1,763
|$1,987
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,362
|$1,554
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$2,475
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,266
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,450
|$1,846
|$2,060
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,427
|$1,611
Estimated values
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,201
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,014
|$2,256
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,642
|$1,852
|Rough
|$968
|$1,269
|$1,448