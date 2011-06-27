Estimated values
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,523
|$40,486
|$46,039
|Clean
|$27,169
|$36,127
|$41,077
|Average
|$20,461
|$27,411
|$31,153
|Rough
|$13,753
|$18,694
|$21,229
Estimated values
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,713
|$30,127
|$34,260
|Clean
|$20,218
|$26,884
|$30,568
|Average
|$15,226
|$20,398
|$23,183
|Rough
|$10,235
|$13,911
|$15,798
Estimated values
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,017
|$33,180
|$37,732
|Clean
|$22,268
|$29,608
|$33,665
|Average
|$16,770
|$22,465
|$25,532
|Rough
|$11,272
|$15,321
|$17,398
Estimated values
2000 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,879
|$30,346
|$34,508
|Clean
|$20,365
|$27,079
|$30,789
|Average
|$15,337
|$20,545
|$23,350
|Rough
|$10,309
|$14,012
|$15,912