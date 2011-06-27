Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,806
|$2,161
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,586
|$1,897
|Average
|$730
|$1,145
|$1,369
|Rough
|$441
|$705
|$842
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,770
|$2,130
|Clean
|$978
|$1,554
|$1,870
|Average
|$701
|$1,122
|$1,350
|Rough
|$424
|$691
|$830
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,879
|$2,236
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,650
|$1,963
|Average
|$774
|$1,192
|$1,417
|Rough
|$468
|$733
|$872
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,876
|$2,241
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,647
|$1,967
|Average
|$764
|$1,190
|$1,420
|Rough
|$462
|$732
|$873