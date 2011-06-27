Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Acclaim LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,413
|$1,632
|$1,760
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,433
|$1,545
|Average
|$886
|$1,034
|$1,115
|Rough
|$535
|$636
|$684
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Acclaim LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$1,547
|$1,675
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,358
|$1,471
|Average
|$832
|$980
|$1,061
|Rough
|$502
|$602
|$651
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Acclaim 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,503
|$1,675
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,320
|$1,471
|Average
|$753
|$953
|$1,061
|Rough
|$455
|$586
|$651