Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,524
|$1,901
|Clean
|$733
|$1,338
|$1,669
|Average
|$525
|$966
|$1,204
|Rough
|$317
|$594
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,510
|$1,901
|Clean
|$696
|$1,325
|$1,669
|Average
|$498
|$957
|$1,204
|Rough
|$301
|$588
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,581
|$1,901
|Clean
|$877
|$1,388
|$1,669
|Average
|$628
|$1,002
|$1,204
|Rough
|$379
|$616
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,557
|$1,901
|Clean
|$816
|$1,367
|$1,669
|Average
|$585
|$987
|$1,204
|Rough
|$353
|$607
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$1,591
|$1,917
|Clean
|$874
|$1,396
|$1,683
|Average
|$626
|$1,008
|$1,214
|Rough
|$378
|$620
|$745
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,510
|$1,901
|Clean
|$696
|$1,325
|$1,669
|Average
|$498
|$957
|$1,204
|Rough
|$301
|$588
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$834
|$1,524
|$1,901
|Clean
|$731
|$1,338
|$1,669
|Average
|$523
|$966
|$1,204
|Rough
|$316
|$594
|$739
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,568
|$1,901
|Clean
|$844
|$1,377
|$1,669
|Average
|$605
|$994
|$1,204
|Rough
|$365
|$611
|$739