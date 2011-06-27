  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,220
EPA Combined MPGe106 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4 hr.
Fuel tank capacity8.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
EPA kWh/100 mi31
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range53 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Torque294 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,220
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Interior Protection Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,220
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,220
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Reflective Front Window Shadeyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mat Packageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Bose Premium Speakersyes
Sill Platesyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Leather Appointed Seatsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Inside Rear Side Window Sunshadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,220
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,220
17" Split 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Gloss Black Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Front/Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Illuminated Charge Portyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Length180.4 in.
Curb weight3519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base106.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Exterior Colors
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Green Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Ash/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Jet Black, leather
  • Light Ash/Dark Ash, leather
  • Jet Black/Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,220
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,220
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
