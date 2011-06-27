Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|42
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|EPA Combined MPGe
|106 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|4 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|42
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|31
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|53 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Torque
|294 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Reflective Front Window Shade
|yes
|Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Bose Premium Speakers
|yes
|Sill Plates
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Ambient Lighting
|yes
|Leather Appointed Seats
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Inside Rear Side Window Sunshade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|17" Split 5-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Gloss Black Pockets
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Front/Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|Illuminated Charge Port
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Length
|180.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3519 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|Wheel base
|106.1 in.
|Width
|71.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|215/50R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,220
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
