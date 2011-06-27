Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,817
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,621
|$2,523
|$3,009
|Average
|$1,244
|$1,935
|$2,308
|Rough
|$866
|$1,347
|$1,607
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,567
|$1,982
|$2,207
|Clean
|$1,404
|$1,775
|$1,977
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,362
|$1,516
|Rough
|$750
|$948
|$1,056
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,431
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,178
|$2,551
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,670
|$1,957
|Rough
|$794
|$1,163
|$1,363
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,298
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,058
|$2,453
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,578
|$1,881
|Rough
|$708
|$1,099
|$1,310
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,506
|$2,981
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,245
|$2,670
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,722
|$2,048
|Rough
|$779
|$1,199
|$1,426
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,172
|$2,596
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,946
|$2,325
|Average
|$953
|$1,492
|$1,783
|Rough
|$663
|$1,039
|$1,242
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$2,879
|$3,268
|Clean
|$1,932
|$2,579
|$2,927
|Average
|$1,482
|$1,978
|$2,245
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,377
|$1,563
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,534
|$3,035
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,270
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,741
|$2,085
|Rough
|$769
|$1,212
|$1,452
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$2,599
|$2,916
|Clean
|$1,804
|$2,328
|$2,612
|Average
|$1,384
|$1,786
|$2,003
|Rough
|$964
|$1,243
|$1,395
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,275
|$2,716
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,038
|$2,433
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,563
|$1,866
|Rough
|$698
|$1,088
|$1,299