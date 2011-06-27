  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Chevrolet Tahoe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,810$2,817$3,359
Clean$1,621$2,523$3,009
Average$1,244$1,935$2,308
Rough$866$1,347$1,607
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,567$1,982$2,207
Clean$1,404$1,775$1,977
Average$1,077$1,362$1,516
Rough$750$948$1,056
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,431$2,849
Clean$1,486$2,178$2,551
Average$1,140$1,670$1,957
Rough$794$1,163$1,363
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,480$2,298$2,738
Clean$1,326$2,058$2,453
Average$1,017$1,578$1,881
Rough$708$1,099$1,310
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,506$2,981
Clean$1,458$2,245$2,670
Average$1,118$1,722$2,048
Rough$779$1,199$1,426
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$2,172$2,596
Clean$1,242$1,946$2,325
Average$953$1,492$1,783
Rough$663$1,039$1,242
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,157$2,879$3,268
Clean$1,932$2,579$2,927
Average$1,482$1,978$2,245
Rough$1,032$1,377$1,563
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,534$3,035
Clean$1,440$2,270$2,719
Average$1,105$1,741$2,085
Rough$769$1,212$1,452
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,014$2,599$2,916
Clean$1,804$2,328$2,612
Average$1,384$1,786$2,003
Rough$964$1,243$1,395
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,459$2,275$2,716
Clean$1,307$2,038$2,433
Average$1,003$1,563$1,866
Rough$698$1,088$1,299
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,804 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,328 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,804 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,328 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,804 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,328 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $964 to $2,916, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.