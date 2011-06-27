Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,105
|$33,746
|$36,991
|Clean
|$30,544
|$33,130
|$36,301
|Average
|$29,424
|$31,897
|$34,922
|Rough
|$28,303
|$30,664
|$33,543
2019 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,455
|$33,066
|$36,273
|Clean
|$29,906
|$32,462
|$35,597
|Average
|$28,809
|$31,254
|$34,244
|Rough
|$27,712
|$30,046
|$32,892
2019 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,106
|$30,642
|$33,755
|Clean
|$27,600
|$30,082
|$33,126
|Average
|$26,587
|$28,963
|$31,867
|Rough
|$25,575
|$27,844
|$30,609
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,120
|$25,444
|$28,297
|Clean
|$22,703
|$24,979
|$27,770
|Average
|$21,870
|$24,049
|$26,715
|Rough
|$21,037
|$23,120
|$25,660
2019 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,980
|$31,548
|$34,701
|Clean
|$28,458
|$30,972
|$34,054
|Average
|$27,414
|$29,819
|$32,760
|Rough
|$26,370
|$28,667
|$31,466
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,230
|$32,843
|$36,050
|Clean
|$29,685
|$32,243
|$35,378
|Average
|$28,596
|$31,043
|$34,034
|Rough
|$27,507
|$29,843
|$32,690
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,664
|$28,126
|$31,148
|Clean
|$25,202
|$27,612
|$30,568
|Average
|$24,278
|$26,585
|$29,406
|Rough
|$23,353
|$25,557
|$28,245
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,904
|$31,405
|$34,477
|Clean
|$28,384
|$30,832
|$33,835
|Average
|$27,342
|$29,685
|$32,549
|Rough
|$26,301
|$28,537
|$31,264
2019 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,821
|$24,069
|$26,829
|Clean
|$21,428
|$23,629
|$26,329
|Average
|$20,642
|$22,750
|$25,329
|Rough
|$19,856
|$21,871
|$24,329
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,603
|$31,559
|$32,736
|Clean
|$30,052
|$30,982
|$32,126
|Average
|$28,949
|$29,829
|$30,906
|Rough
|$27,846
|$28,677
|$29,685
2019 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,748
|$31,316
|$34,470
|Clean
|$28,230
|$30,744
|$33,827
|Average
|$27,194
|$29,600
|$32,542
|Rough
|$26,159
|$28,456
|$31,257
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,012
|$29,296
|$32,102
|Clean
|$26,526
|$28,761
|$31,504
|Average
|$25,552
|$27,691
|$30,307
|Rough
|$24,579
|$26,621
|$29,110
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,114
|$27,635
|$30,728
|Clean
|$24,661
|$27,130
|$30,156
|Average
|$23,757
|$26,120
|$29,010
|Rough
|$22,852
|$25,111
|$27,864
2019 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,987
|$25,151
|$27,809
|Clean
|$22,573
|$24,692
|$27,290
|Average
|$21,745
|$23,773
|$26,254
|Rough
|$20,917
|$22,855
|$25,217
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,564
|$29,128
|$32,277
|Clean
|$26,085
|$28,596
|$31,675
|Average
|$25,128
|$27,532
|$30,472
|Rough
|$24,171
|$26,468
|$29,268
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,346
|$30,135
|$33,559
|Clean
|$26,853
|$29,584
|$32,933
|Average
|$25,868
|$28,484
|$31,682
|Rough
|$24,883
|$27,383
|$30,431
2019 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,373
|$24,331
|$26,737
|Clean
|$21,970
|$23,886
|$26,238
|Average
|$21,164
|$22,998
|$25,242
|Rough
|$20,357
|$22,109
|$24,245
2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$110,299
|$112,691
|$115,647
|Clean
|$108,312
|$110,633
|$113,492
|Average
|$104,339
|$106,516
|$109,180
|Rough
|$100,365
|$102,400
|$104,868
2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,802
|$35,498
|$38,808
|Clean
|$32,211
|$34,850
|$38,085
|Average
|$31,029
|$33,553
|$36,638
|Rough
|$29,848
|$32,256
|$35,191
2019 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,118
|$32,736
|$35,950
|Clean
|$29,576
|$32,138
|$35,280
|Average
|$28,491
|$30,943
|$33,940
|Rough
|$27,405
|$29,747
|$32,600
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,918
|$30,507
|$33,685
|Clean
|$27,415
|$29,950
|$33,057
|Average
|$26,409
|$28,836
|$31,801
|Rough
|$25,403
|$27,721
|$30,545
2019 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,858
|$33,229
|$36,141
|Clean
|$30,302
|$32,622
|$35,467
|Average
|$29,190
|$31,408
|$34,120
|Rough
|$28,079
|$30,194
|$32,772
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,607
|$31,456
|$34,954
|Clean
|$28,091
|$30,882
|$34,302
|Average
|$27,061
|$29,733
|$32,999
|Rough
|$26,030
|$28,584
|$31,696
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,045
|$27,654
|$30,856
|Clean
|$24,594
|$27,149
|$30,281
|Average
|$23,691
|$26,139
|$29,130
|Rough
|$22,789
|$25,128
|$27,980
2019 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,772
|$34,436
|$37,707
|Clean
|$31,200
|$33,807
|$37,005
|Average
|$30,055
|$32,549
|$35,599
|Rough
|$28,910
|$31,291
|$34,193
2019 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,928
|$32,353
|$35,330
|Clean
|$29,389
|$31,762
|$34,672
|Average
|$28,311
|$30,580
|$33,355
|Rough
|$27,232
|$29,398
|$32,037
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,664
|$26,317
|$29,574
|Clean
|$23,238
|$25,837
|$29,023
|Average
|$22,385
|$24,875
|$27,920
|Rough
|$21,533
|$23,914
|$26,818
2019 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,867
|$26,357
|$29,413
|Clean
|$23,437
|$25,875
|$28,864
|Average
|$22,577
|$24,913
|$27,768
|Rough
|$21,717
|$23,950
|$26,671
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,248
|$38,014
|$41,413
|Clean
|$34,613
|$37,320
|$40,641
|Average
|$33,343
|$35,932
|$39,097
|Rough
|$32,073
|$34,543
|$37,553
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,788
|$36,513
|$39,861
|Clean
|$33,180
|$35,847
|$39,118
|Average
|$31,962
|$34,513
|$37,632
|Rough
|$30,745
|$33,179
|$36,146
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,803
|$26,253
|$29,260
|Clean
|$23,374
|$25,773
|$28,714
|Average
|$22,517
|$24,814
|$27,623
|Rough
|$21,659
|$23,855
|$26,532
2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,344
|$33,993
|$37,247
|Clean
|$30,779
|$33,372
|$36,553
|Average
|$29,650
|$32,130
|$35,164
|Rough
|$28,521
|$30,889
|$33,775
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,647
|$32,239
|$35,422
|Clean
|$29,113
|$31,650
|$34,762
|Average
|$28,045
|$30,472
|$33,441
|Rough
|$26,977
|$29,295
|$32,120