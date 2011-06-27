  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,105$33,746$36,991
Clean$30,544$33,130$36,301
Average$29,424$31,897$34,922
Rough$28,303$30,664$33,543
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,455$33,066$36,273
Clean$29,906$32,462$35,597
Average$28,809$31,254$34,244
Rough$27,712$30,046$32,892
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,106$30,642$33,755
Clean$27,600$30,082$33,126
Average$26,587$28,963$31,867
Rough$25,575$27,844$30,609
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,120$25,444$28,297
Clean$22,703$24,979$27,770
Average$21,870$24,049$26,715
Rough$21,037$23,120$25,660
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,980$31,548$34,701
Clean$28,458$30,972$34,054
Average$27,414$29,819$32,760
Rough$26,370$28,667$31,466
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,230$32,843$36,050
Clean$29,685$32,243$35,378
Average$28,596$31,043$34,034
Rough$27,507$29,843$32,690
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,664$28,126$31,148
Clean$25,202$27,612$30,568
Average$24,278$26,585$29,406
Rough$23,353$25,557$28,245
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,904$31,405$34,477
Clean$28,384$30,832$33,835
Average$27,342$29,685$32,549
Rough$26,301$28,537$31,264
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,821$24,069$26,829
Clean$21,428$23,629$26,329
Average$20,642$22,750$25,329
Rough$19,856$21,871$24,329
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,603$31,559$32,736
Clean$30,052$30,982$32,126
Average$28,949$29,829$30,906
Rough$27,846$28,677$29,685
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,748$31,316$34,470
Clean$28,230$30,744$33,827
Average$27,194$29,600$32,542
Rough$26,159$28,456$31,257
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,012$29,296$32,102
Clean$26,526$28,761$31,504
Average$25,552$27,691$30,307
Rough$24,579$26,621$29,110
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,114$27,635$30,728
Clean$24,661$27,130$30,156
Average$23,757$26,120$29,010
Rough$22,852$25,111$27,864
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,987$25,151$27,809
Clean$22,573$24,692$27,290
Average$21,745$23,773$26,254
Rough$20,917$22,855$25,217
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,564$29,128$32,277
Clean$26,085$28,596$31,675
Average$25,128$27,532$30,472
Rough$24,171$26,468$29,268
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,346$30,135$33,559
Clean$26,853$29,584$32,933
Average$25,868$28,484$31,682
Rough$24,883$27,383$30,431
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,373$24,331$26,737
Clean$21,970$23,886$26,238
Average$21,164$22,998$25,242
Rough$20,357$22,109$24,245
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$110,299$112,691$115,647
Clean$108,312$110,633$113,492
Average$104,339$106,516$109,180
Rough$100,365$102,400$104,868
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,802$35,498$38,808
Clean$32,211$34,850$38,085
Average$31,029$33,553$36,638
Rough$29,848$32,256$35,191
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,118$32,736$35,950
Clean$29,576$32,138$35,280
Average$28,491$30,943$33,940
Rough$27,405$29,747$32,600
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,918$30,507$33,685
Clean$27,415$29,950$33,057
Average$26,409$28,836$31,801
Rough$25,403$27,721$30,545
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,858$33,229$36,141
Clean$30,302$32,622$35,467
Average$29,190$31,408$34,120
Rough$28,079$30,194$32,772
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,607$31,456$34,954
Clean$28,091$30,882$34,302
Average$27,061$29,733$32,999
Rough$26,030$28,584$31,696
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,045$27,654$30,856
Clean$24,594$27,149$30,281
Average$23,691$26,139$29,130
Rough$22,789$25,128$27,980
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,772$34,436$37,707
Clean$31,200$33,807$37,005
Average$30,055$32,549$35,599
Rough$28,910$31,291$34,193
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,928$32,353$35,330
Clean$29,389$31,762$34,672
Average$28,311$30,580$33,355
Rough$27,232$29,398$32,037
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,664$26,317$29,574
Clean$23,238$25,837$29,023
Average$22,385$24,875$27,920
Rough$21,533$23,914$26,818
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,867$26,357$29,413
Clean$23,437$25,875$28,864
Average$22,577$24,913$27,768
Rough$21,717$23,950$26,671
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,248$38,014$41,413
Clean$34,613$37,320$40,641
Average$33,343$35,932$39,097
Rough$32,073$34,543$37,553
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,788$36,513$39,861
Clean$33,180$35,847$39,118
Average$31,962$34,513$37,632
Rough$30,745$33,179$36,146
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,803$26,253$29,260
Clean$23,374$25,773$28,714
Average$22,517$24,814$27,623
Rough$21,659$23,855$26,532
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,344$33,993$37,247
Clean$30,779$33,372$36,553
Average$29,650$32,130$35,164
Rough$28,521$30,889$33,775
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XE 20d Landmark 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,647$32,239$35,422
Clean$29,113$31,650$34,762
Average$28,045$30,472$33,441
Rough$26,977$29,295$32,120
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar XE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jaguar XE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,703 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,979 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jaguar XE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jaguar XE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jaguar XE ranges from $21,037 to $28,297, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jaguar XE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.