Estimated values
2004 INFINITI QX56 Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$4,006
|$4,583
|Clean
|$2,686
|$3,684
|$4,216
|Average
|$2,220
|$3,040
|$3,482
|Rough
|$1,755
|$2,396
|$2,747
Estimated values
2004 INFINITI QX56 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,994
|$3,980
|$4,503
|Clean
|$2,756
|$3,660
|$4,142
|Average
|$2,278
|$3,020
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,800
|$2,380
|$2,699