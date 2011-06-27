Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro FE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,640
|$16,514
|$18,815
|Clean
|$14,386
|$16,225
|$18,481
|Average
|$13,879
|$15,648
|$17,811
|Rough
|$13,371
|$15,071
|$17,141
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro S Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,355
|$20,085
|$22,212
|Clean
|$18,037
|$19,734
|$21,817
|Average
|$17,401
|$19,032
|$21,026
|Rough
|$16,765
|$18,330
|$20,235
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,286
|$18,262
|$20,689
|Clean
|$16,004
|$17,943
|$20,321
|Average
|$15,439
|$17,304
|$19,585
|Rough
|$14,875
|$16,666
|$18,848
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro Touring 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,625
|$21,754
|$24,370
|Clean
|$19,285
|$21,373
|$23,937
|Average
|$18,605
|$20,613
|$23,069
|Rough
|$17,925
|$19,853
|$22,202
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,853
|$16,750
|$19,081
|Clean
|$14,595
|$16,457
|$18,742
|Average
|$14,081
|$15,872
|$18,062
|Rough
|$13,566
|$15,286
|$17,383